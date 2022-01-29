Return to school fears for some families as Omicron looms

11 year old Corin Schaap will be starting at South Intermediate next week and will be required to wear a mask due to Covid-19. Masks will be compulsory for all kids in school from year four upwards.

Rising anxiety over the spread of Omicron may see some families keep children at home when school resumes next week.

One Rolleston mother, who did not want to be named, said she was considering keeping her 8-year-old son home from school because of the fear it might expose her to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Although she has been fully vaccinated, including receiving her booster shot, the woman worried contracting Omicron could cause the postponement of important elective surgery in three weeks.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch siblings Matthew, 10, and Ava Heath Williams, 12, will be wearing their masks to school next week.

As a single mother, she was also worried about looking after her son if she got sick, particularly with her own mother refusing to help until her son gets vaccinated.

“I can’t afford to get it,” she said.

While she did not want to keep her son home amid concerns he would miss the opportunity to form critical friendships at the start of the school year, she felt she may have no option.

She wanted the Ministry of Education and schools to give certainty that students like her son would be able to continue learning from home, especially as he has struggled academically following two years of disruption.

“At what point is enough, enough?”

Another worried parent was a Bishopdale mother-of-three, whose children are aged 7, 5 and 3.

The start of school had caused her great anxiety because her eldest two children could not be double vaccinated until March, and she worried that if they contracted the virus they could pass it on to her unvaccinated pre-schooler, who she would keep home until Omicron had passed.

Her husband, the sole breadwinner in the family, had a serious heart condition.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Rolleston schoolboy Jonathan Broad, 10, wears his mask ahead of school starting next week.

“With the wrong complications he will end up requiring open-heart surgery, potentially on top of whatever his body is already struggling with.”

She considered home-schooling to protect the household but decided against it after hearing many anti-vaxxers had recently decided to do the same.

“I have been 110 per cent put off. I know home-schooling requires a community, and I’m not willing to be part of one that seems to be now predominantly anti-vax, anti-government and conspiracy theorists.”

Although the vaccine is now available for children aged 5 to 11, schools cannot require evidence of a child’s vaccination status, and students cannot be excluded from education outside the classroom – such as sporting or cultural activities – based on their vaccination status.

Under the red traffic light setting students as young as 8 will have to wear a mask during lessons and assemblies, which has angered many parents.

Canterbury West Coast Secondary Principals’ Association president Phil Holstein said he understood the level of anxiety parents, students and teachers were facing.

“We are doing our very best to ensure we will provide as safe an environment as possible so students have a sense of normalcy, but it will look different.”

Holstein urged parents to communicate with their school if they had circumstances in which they thought it was safer for students to stay home.

“We will try to accommodate them as best as we can.”

Teachers were being prepared for both face-to-face and remote distant learning, and he was confident schools would adapt to the changing situation as required.

He believed all schools in the Canterbury area had a full roster of staff to begin the school year and had been able to recruit any shortfalls due to vaccine resignations.

The clear guidelines gave Holstein confidence secondary schools in Canterbury and the West Coast were in a “good place” to deal with Omicron.

Sean Teddy, leader of operations and integration at the Ministry of Education (MoE), said some children, students or staff may be required to self-isolate or have complex medical needs, particularly if they were not fully vaccinated, “and may not attend onsite for a period of time”.

However, Teddy said other than in “exceptional circumstances”, children must attend school.

“We know that for the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of students, being in school is beneficial.”

CHRIS SKELTON Christchurch schoolboy Corin Schaap, 11, says he’s relaxed about wearing a mask when he starts school next week.

Meanwhile, anxiety and disagreement over vaccine mandates has seen home-school applications leap by 18 per cent from 6600 in 2019 pre-pandemic to 7700 in 2021.

In order to home-school, parents must meet the legal requirements that their child will be taught the curriculum regularly, as well as in a registered school.

Teddy said there had been a particular spike in applications for “exemptions to home-educate” since September, following the nationwide level 4 lockdown in August.

Ministry of Education/Supplied The number of home education applications dramatically increased towards the end on 2021.

“To gain approval, applicants must satisfy the ministry that children will be taught at least as regularly and as well as they would be in a registered school,” said Teddy.

“Not all applications are successful.”

In April 2021, fewer than 150 applications were approved, but this rose to 400 in October.

The largest percentage increases were in Southland with 45 per cent (114 to 165) and Otago with 44 per cent (176 to 240).

Other home education application increases included:

Northland – 662, in 2021, up from 492 in 2019 (34.5 per cent).

The West Coast – 109 in 2021, up from 83 in 2019 (31.1 per cent increase).

Auckland – 1,609 in 2021, up from 1,384 in 2019 (16.2 per cent increase).

Canterbury – 1074 in 2021, up from 919 in 2019 (a 16.8 per cent increase).

Wellington – 458 in 2021, up from 407 in 2019 (a 12.5 per cent increase).

Ministry of Education/Supplied More than twice as many home education applications were approved in October 2021, compared to 2020.

Tala Vos-Pasley, managing director of Curious Minds, which supports homeschooling families, said the lockdowns had been “eye-opening” for many parents who helped out with online learning.

“During the lockdown, parents spent a lot of time with their children and felt empowered,” she said.

Many of the parents who have applied for home-schooling were “intelligent”, “non-religious” and wanted to support their “child’s learning journey”, she said.