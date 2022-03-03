Third of 'precarious academic staff' face bullying, discrimination - survey

Auckland University students unhappy about full fees and learn from home. (First published February 11, 2022)

Just over a third of precarious academic staff say they have faced discrimination, bullying, harassment, or otherwise, a new survey has found.

The survey, published by the University of Auckland, while using unscientifically selected respondents, comes following a litany of harassment, bullying, and sexual assault at New Zealand universities revealed over the past two years. Another recent study found Māori and Pacific academics are underpaid and underpromoted.

Catherine Reiss The University of Auckland clock tower in central Auckland. (File photo)

The survey considers precarious academic staff as staff on fixed-term or temporary casual employment agreements built around tutoring semester-long classes. These are likely to be PhD students earning an income on top of their stipend.

READ MORE:

* Third of students in Dunedin's halls of residence isolating with Covid-19

* Number of Victoria University Covid cases in halls reaches as high as 850

* 'It’s a disgrace': PhD students struggling on less than minimum wage



Dr Leon Salter, one of the survey authors and now a postdoctoral fellow at Massey University, said there had been no real research done into precarious work in universities before.

Supplied/Stuff Dr Leon Salter, now a postdoctoral fellow at Massey University, said it was hard to work in precarious academic work and it affected his mental health.

Salter, who was a precarious academic himself, said he had worked three jobs in three different departments with three different contracts at Massey University last year for the equivalent of a full-time job.

He said the precarious work was “quite stressful and nicks away at your self-esteem, your mental health kind of ebbs away.”

“It is pretty hard,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Minister of Health Andrew Little announces mental health funding for universities in Auckland

Now Salter is on a two-year post-doctorate contract after receiving funding for study. He said it was nice to have a break from the short-term insecurity and be thought of as a tutor.

PhD stipends are about $25,000 a year and so barely covered most people's rent and other living costs, said Salter.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A deserted University of Otago campus. (File photo)

Dr Sereana Naepi, who researches higher education at the University of Auckland, said the structure of precarious workers’ supervisors also having control over their funding meant precarious workers were dependent on them.

“That person decides if you can progress.

“Bullying and harassment is kind of endemic to the academic structure,” she said.

Supplied/Stuff Dr Sereana Naepi said bullying and harassment problems are endemic to New Zealand universities.

Naepi said the hierarchical dependence structure and precarious employment meant victims of abuse were less likely to speak out because it could harm their career prospects.

She said she found it difficult to get victims to come forward for her own research, even though she could provide anonymity.

Naepi said she often hears from colleagues who questioned their career choice.

“Should universities really run on a gig economy?”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Dr Sereana Naepi said a whisper network between women still existed about abusive male colleagues.

That power dynamic was also used for the harassment of women in ways that wouldn’t be accepted in other sectors, she said.

For example, women still relied on whisper network to warn others of abusive male colleagues.

The survey also found precarious workers are often working more than one job over their normal responsibilities for long periods of time.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff All eight of New Zealand's universities were surveyed in the study. (File photo)

More than a quarter, 28 per cent, of respondents had been precariously employed for more than five years.

Just under 60 per cent had taken extra employment to support themselves or families to the detriment of their other responsibilities, like completing degrees.

Almost two-thirds of PHD students held three or more precarious employment agreements in the last 12 months.

The 760 respondents of the Elephant in the Room: Precarious work in New Zealand’s Universities survey were self-selected precarious academic staff from all eight of NZ’s universities. The survey said its distribution of respondents was “roughly proportional” to full-time staffing levels at universities based on their annual reports.

The survey was conducted by precarious academic staff and supported by the New Zealand University Students Association and the Tertiary Education Union.

Chris Whelan, chief executive of Universities New Zealand, said this was the first his organisation had heard or seen of the survey, when approached for comment, and that “we will need time to digest its many findings”.

“Working arrangements for the university sector’s casual and fixed-term workforce are an important matter for us. We are currently working with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to better understand the factors that cause insecurity for some of these people.”