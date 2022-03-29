Covid-19: How decent ventilation can cut virus spread in classrooms by 80%, but few schools have it

A petition has been launched to change the speed limit in Egmont Village due to safety and noise concerns.

Covid spread in classrooms could be cut by up to 80 per cent with mechanical ventilation, new research shows.

However, fewer than one in 10 New Zealand's schools have ducted ventilation systems installed, and the strength of those systems varies wildly.

The Government said in January it had ordered 5000 portable air purifiers for schools, with 500 accessible by March and the rest in schools by June.

But experts say the Hume think-tank study shows more needed to be done about ventilation in the country’s 36,000 classrooms as winter approaches and windows are slammed shut to keep out the cold.

The study, carried out in just over 10,000 classrooms in Italy's Marche region during a Delta outbreak, found Covid infections were steeply lower in the 316 classrooms that had mechanical ventilation systems.

Stefano Guidi/Getty Images Students at classes in Italy were a part of an experiment to see how well mechanical ventilation prevented Covid spread.

The reduction in cases was more marked according to the strength of the systems:

When air was replaced 2.4 times an hour by the ventilation system, infections were lowered by 40 per cent

When air was replaced four times an hour, infections were lowered by 66.8 per cent

When air was replaced six times an hour, infections were lowered by 82.5 per cent

University of Otago public health researcher Dr Julie Bennett said Italy's school buildings were comparable to New Zealand's, as most don’t have proper ventilation systems.

The advice from each Government - to open windows where possible - was also comparable.

Bennett said the experiment - which was carried out between September 2021 and January – before the Omicron wave hit – helped solidify scientific understanding of how ventilation could prevent Covid spread, and was an important reminder as winter approached.

“I think that ventilation has very much been overlooked - this isn't just about schools, it's about businesses, it's about households and all buildings.

“You can argue that in some ways it's very easy to keep schools well ventilated, but you have to leave all the windows open, and the problem is, that doesn't work in our climate.

“You don't want to have lots of ventilation by opening windows at the cost of not having enough heating, because having a cold environment is also not good on people's health.”

Principals’ Federation president Cherie Taylor-Patel said New Zealand's classrooms were a hodge-podge mix of ages and styles, with some well ventilated and others in dire need of it.

Supplied/Stuff Cherie Taylor-Patel, Principals’ Federation president, is calling for a nationwide assessment of classroom ventilation.

“I've been really pushing for the Ministry's property team, the people who are now doing maintenance, to also do a review of classroom ventilation in every school.

“That will be a tremendous help for parents who are feeling anxious about sending students to school, and it will be a tremendous help for students as well.”

Taylor-Patel said she understood there were portable air purifiers in the country and principals who had urgent priorities for their classrooms could apply for them.

She said the Ministry had 5000 to give to schools by June and another 5000 had since been secured that schools could purchase at Government price if needed. Some schools had also gone out and bought their own, she said.

“I'm not sure if it's a mass installation of mechanical ventilation that's needed,” Taylor-Patel said.

“But it would be great to see all schools assessed and if the air purifiers are the right solution, there needs to be enough for every school and for the spaces that need it.”

Taylor-Patel said there was “concern” at South Island schools at the moment, with Omicron peaking and windows having to be shut because temperatures were dropping.

“The spread seems to be very uneven at the moment and in last the last couple of weeks, Christchurch and Dunedin have been a particular Omicron hotspots for schools.

“There's been a lot of cases of classes and schools having to close down or partially closed down because of Omicron, whereas in Auckland, it feels like the wave has gone through. There's still some people affected and families affected, but it's less than it was.”

Ministry of Education property delivery spokesman Sam Fowler said the study confirmed well-understood benefits of mechanical ventilation, and the Ministry was investigating its options around this.

“Most New Zealand schools are naturally ventilated using windows that can be opened,” Fowler said.

“The fastest, easiest, and most effective way to get fresh air into classrooms or indoor spaces that are designed to be naturally ventilated is by opening the windows, doors, and any other openings.”

Fowler said the Ministry had published specific advice for schools with ducted ventilation on how they could best use maintain and run their systems to best source fresh air from outside.

“We are providing all state and state-integrated schools with air cleaners for them to use in areas with a higher risk of Covid-19 airborne transmission.

“We also have further studies under way testing how different management approaches and property interventions could play different roles in supporting ventilation in cooler weather, including simple mechanical systems to assist air quality and natural ventilation in schools.”