Fear the Government's Fair Pay Agreements won’t work for early childhood teachers

Key figures in the education sector fear the Government's Fair Pay Agreements won’t be enough to achieve pay parity for early childhood teachers.

The heads of the New Zealand Education Institute and the national early childhood education body have both said the legislation is only part of the puzzle.

Pay parity has been a long-standing issue for the early childhood sector. In past years, early childhood education (ECE) teachers have been paid on average $6.49 less an hour than their kindergarten colleagues.

Pre-school teachers have been halfway to their goal since the Government created a $170 million fund to achieve pay parity last year.

But the fund was criticised for only increasing the pay of less experienced teachers.

Historically, kindergartens were funded differently because they were Government-owned and operated differently. Today, kindergartens are almost indistinguishable from other early childhood centres, but the funding difference is still in place.

Liam Rutherford, head of New Zealand Education Institute (NZEI), said if the Fair Pay Agreements legislation passes through Parliament, they will then have to negotiate an agreement to help get full pay parity for early childhood teachers.

“We see [a Fair Pay Agreement] as a really useful tool to ensure that we end up with fair wages,” Rutherford said.

However, that agreement would need to involve Government funding, he said, otherwise pre-schools may have to raise parents’ fees to fill the gap.

“We know in the majority of communities having costs passed onto parents won’t work... We would expect the Government coming to the table around their commitment to funding pay parity and have that included in the fair pay agreement,” Rutherford said.

Sarah Alexander, of the Office of Early Childhood Education, said the Fair Pay Agreement is “a bit of a distraction and not a silver bullet” for achieving pay parity for qualified teachers in ECE.

Only the Government can ensure all pre-school teachers are paid equally and fairly, she said.

“The answer is really simple, and the Government is part-way there.

“Instead of just partial funding for partial pay parity that is optional for services to provide to its teachers, it could just simply say, ‘a teacher is a teacher’... and fund early childhood services the same. Instead, it's doing half-pie stuff,” she said.

Siobhan Murray, spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, said the Government is committed to solving the issue.

“In the last two Budgets, the Government has invested in funding boosts for education and care services to improve their teachers’ pay,” Murray said.

She said that achieving pay parity is a multi-budget process, and the Government has allowed $600 million over the three budgets in this parliamentary term to work towards the goal of pay parity.

The Ministry of Education was unable to comment on whether Government would come to the table for a Fair Pay Agreement with NZEI.

Both Rutherford and Alexander are hoping to see money set aside and a plan for full pay parity in this year's budget.