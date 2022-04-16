'Basic' spreadsheet error leads to more pain in Teaching Council privacy breach

Their chief executive claims the breach only affects 43 people, but 1News can reveal that number is a long way from the truth.

Dozens of people included in a massive privacy breach at the Teaching Council/Matatū Aotearoa have now learned their names were made public – four months after the council claimed all those involved had been contacted.

The breach, first revealed by TVNZ in December 2021, saw information about complaints against teachers, principals and schools uploaded by the council to the internet. The data had been indexed by Google, which allowed it to be searched by the public.

Sixty-eight people were emailed in late March and told their names had been included in the breach.

Supplied The Teaching Council has emailed dozens more people identified in a major online privacy breach. (File photo)

Enquiries by Stuff confirmed their names were found in “hidden rows” of a spreadsheet. The Teaching Council said no-one on its incident response team had found the hidden rows in the four months since the investigation into the breach began.

READ MORE:

* Teaching Council 'failed staff and profession' with data breach, PPTA says

* The New Zealand Teaching Council is tone deaf and must go

* Privacy Commissioner calls for greater openness over Yahoo hack

* Private health details of 60 patients leaked



But tech commentator Paul Brislen told Stuff hiding and unhiding rows on a spreadsheet was "one of the more basic tasks" involved in spreadsheet use.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff NZ Telecommunications Forum chief executive Paul Brislen says finding hidden rows in a spreadsheet is a “basic” task.

“Typically when you're using a spreadsheet to store lists of members or customers or whatever, you'll hide columns or rows you no longer need on a daily basis,” Brislen said.

“It's a matter of a couple of clicks to reveal them again – they're not gone, just hidden. Hence the name.”

The Teaching Council said the responsibility for the latest failure lay with “everyone involved in the incident response team”.

Stuff has spoken to two women named in the breach, who received apologies in late March. Both had sensitive complaints in front of the Teaching Council. One was historical, and the other a “live” investigation.

One of them said she was “disgusted” by the way the council had managed the privacy breach, and had to re-start therapy for PSTD as a result, including going through the ACC sensitive claims process a second time.

Stuff One woman emailed by the Teaching Council with an apology in late March says the breach was a “slap in the face”.

“The letter they sent me added insult to injury. This has been a real slap in the face and incredibly re-triggering,” the woman said.

At the time the breach was revealed, the Teaching Council told media 44 “affected parties” had been identified and contacted – but it continued to find more names as months passed.

In January 2022, a further 11 “affected parties” were identified after a peer review of the council's process.

The total jumped sharply in February, with 141 new “named parties” identified. In March, a further 68 people were identified as “named parties” and emailed.

To date, 264 individuals had been contacted directly, the council said, but it insisted “named parties” had not had their privacy breached.

“While the additional 68 named parties meant the total number of people on the spreadsheet was higher, none of the parties in the hidden rows were affected people,” a spokesperson said.

The Council said the distinction between “affected parties” and “named parties” was made using section 133 of the Privacy Act, which says an agency must consider whether the personal information was sensitive, what harm might have been caused, and whether action had been taken by the agency to reduce the risk of harm after the breach.

The bulk of the people contacted were not affected parties, the Council said, despite being named in the breach. It said it was confident it had categorised the names properly after checks through the peer review process.

But an external review into the privacy breach, released in early March, found the wider group should have been contacted and that would have “better supported the maintenance of trust and confidence in the Teaching Council”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Information about complaints against principals, teachers and schools was part of the privacy breach in December 2021. (File photo)

The review also found the council had breached its own policies, and was critical of the council for blaming a single employee who had not been given a proper “privacy induction” for their role.

A spokesperson for the Teaching Council said it did not believe the newly-discovered names in the spreadsheet would have changed the review's findings or recommendations, which the council had accepted and was implementing.

“We unreservedly apologise for any distress, and we appreciate how upsetting this may be for people.” It encouraged people named in the breach to get in touch with the council directly.

Teaching Council chairwoman Nicola Ngarewa said the professional body's governing council had reviewed all the information and had “full confidence” in the chief executive, Lesley Hoskin.

Stuff Teaching Council chair Nicola Ngarewa [Ngāti Ruanui] has faith in the council’s chief executive.

In a letter to the council on February 15, Post Primary Teachers' Association Te Wehengarua president Melanie Webber expressed concern about the way the privacy breach had been handled, and the growing number of names identified.

Webber said the news more names had been identified in March showed the council had “mismanaged” the process, and that had left teachers and others feeling unsafe.

“A key concern is the way in which the number of people affected by [the] breach has continued to rise, even subsequent to the independent review that should have drawn a line under it. This has diminished teachers’ and public confidence in the council’s ability to do its job and manage highly sensitive information competently, and it has left anyone who has any dealings with the council feeling very uncertain and unsafe.

“Teachers understand that privacy breaches can and do happen, but we expected the council, as an organisation charged with managing highly sensitive and confidential matters on a daily basis, to have managed this incident in a professional and competent manner.

“Sadly, all it has managed to do is to make things worse and has seriously damaged the Council’s reputation and credibility.”