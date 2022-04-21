Northland ECE teacher has registration cancelled after shaking, grabbing children

Education Ministry figures show a dramatic fall in the number of new early childhood services being set up and a long running spike in the number going out of business. (First published February 2021)

A Northland woman has had her teacher’s registration cancelled after dragging, shaking and shouting at children in her care.

Julia Rose Costello, of Whangārei, was found guilty of serious misconduct by the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal in December 2021.

In its recently released decision, the tribunal said Costello had acted inappropriately and unprofessionally towards children at an early childhood education centre on numerous occasions between 2014 and 2018.

She left children unattended to cry, left children with dirty nappies and restrained children by wrapping them too tightly in a blanket or sheet, it said.

Costello was also found to have shouted at and shaken two crying children.

On another occasion, she grabbed a child and yanked him out of his chair, causing him to hit his legs on the underside of a table.

The tribunal said Costello also dragged a crying child by the hand and told a child who was stuck under a table: “well you have to get yourself out”.

She was also aggressive towards other staff at the centre, including shouting and verbally abusing them, the decision said.

Costello said she had voluntarily agreed not to teach for the three years leading up to the tribunal’s decision and had suffered “significant financial loss and hardship and health issues”.

She also said the centre was not a “safe or constructive environment” for her, leading to her poor mental health.

Since leaving the centre she had completed a diploma in child protection, she said.

The tribunal said Costello’s conduct was “very serious” and included “concerning rough handling” involving multiple children.

“In addition, the tribunal is concerned that, to date, the respondent has not demonstrated any meaningful remorse or insight into her behaviour or taken any rehabilitative or remedial steps.

“The tribunal has insufficient reason at present to be satisfied that children in the respondent’s care will be safe moving forward.”

It ordered Costello to be censured and for her registration to be cancelled, meaning she can no longer work as a teacher.

The Northland woman also sought permanent name suppression, saying publication of her name would have a detrimental impact on her mental health “because of Whangārei being a small town”.

However, the tribunal declined that application, saying there was a strong interest in open justice “given [Costello] was found to have engaged in prolonged and repeated rough handling of children”.

However, it suppressed the details of the children who gave evidence and their parents, as well as the details of other staff at the centre.