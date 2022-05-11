International students return to universities at end of July

A "vital" environmental science masters student says international students already invested in New Zealand should be repaid with residency.

International students will be welcomed back to the nation’s universities from July 31, the government announced today.

Students from anywhere in the world will be able to apply for a visa to study in Aotearoa from July 31.

No international student visas were issued outside the border exemption scheme from March 19, 2020, until Government announced in February that 5000 international students would be allowed to return by mid-2022. Now, the cap has been removed.

This comes after universities prepared for a “financial hangover” earlier this year, preparing to rebuild relationships with international student markets.

READ MORE:

* More jobs, Covid-19 disruption likely behind national drop in student numbers

* Call to end cap on number of international students allowed in NZ

* Uni enrolments spiral down as international students numbers plummet



An Auckland University of Technology (AUT) spokesperson said the university was “delighted” to see its international students return.

“These students provide AUT with unique perspectives, networks, and opportunities to enhance the learning experience for our whole student body.”

They said Tāmaki Makaurau had an important role to play, and the city would “benefit greatly” from the return of the students.

International Students Association president Vikram Selvaraj said there had been a lot of “anxiety and uncertainty” for thousands of international students waiting in their home countries to return to New Zealand.

He said the association has been working with a student who had been studying online and could return to Aotearoa as a visitor, but not as a student.

University of Auckland’s director of the international office, Ainslie Moore, said the students would be able to return in time for semester two.

“This means we will have to move these international students from studying online, to learning in-person – a challenge we are more than happy to take on.

“International students add diversity and richness to our campuses as well as playing a significant role in research and in the workforce outside the university.”

Libby Wilson/Stuff Students from anywhere in the world will be able to apply for a visa to study in Aotearoa from July 31.

Universities New Zealand chief executive Chris Whelan said that, pre-pandemic, universities and the other international education subsectors were New Zealand’s fourth-largest export market, contributing about $5.1 billion.

“We have a lot of catching up to do.

“Our main competitor countries – the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia – reopened to international students last year,” Whelan said.

University of Otago’s international director Jason Cushen said the government had announced four border exemptions for international students to date, and about 260 students had been given the green light to return to Otago.

He said just over 100 of those students had already returned to the university, with the rest expected back by September this year.

He said the university’s international student enrolment numbers would begin to increase next year after three years of decline.

Before the pandemic, international students contributed 20%-25% of University of Waikato and Wintec’s revenues.

Victoria University reported a $5m financial hit during 2020, and reduced some courses this year due the large-scale redundancies brought on by the pandemic.

Pre-Covid, in 2019, international students brought in $46m to the university, this reduced to $43m in 2020.

In a normal year, the Victoria University would have about 3300​ international students, 2700 who were full-time students. That had been reduced to a projected 1000 or 1200 students in this year.