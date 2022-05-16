Blenheim mum who took children out of school due to bullying: 'The system is broken'

Some parents have no choice but to send their children into an “environment that is emotionally, mentally and physically unsafe”, says a Blenheim mother whose children were bullied.

Today marks the start of Bullying-Free NZ Week 2022. Reporter Morgane Solignac talks to *Olivia about the abuse her children experienced in Blenheim.

“We didn’t ever make the decision to homeschool our child, we made the decision to not send him back to school until it was safe,” Olivia said.

The mum of two said she wished she’d done it earlier, as her two children were verbally and physically assaulted for years in one of Blenheim’s primary schools.

“Within the first week of school he was physically assaulted, kicked in the head. He had a black eye more than once,” she said of her youngest child.

“He was called ‘gay’ from the time he was 5, because he had longer hair, and was told that he shouldn’t have been born.

“He got to the point where he took off his shirt to get in the shower and I said, ‘what happened to your back?’ And he said, ‘They used me as a punching bag today’.”

Olivia said she met with the school, but the violence continued. And school zoning meant she felt “trapped”, unable to easily take them out of one school and into another.

“If you’re a parent who can’t afford to stay home, you have no choice but to keep sending your child back into an environment that is emotionally, mentally and physically unsafe.”

New Zealand has among the worst school bullying rates in the OECD, with 35 per cent of secondary principals reporting regular acts of intimidation or bullying, more than double the average of 14 per cent.

Olivia said making an official complaint was difficult.

“You need to lodge it in this format, you need to send it in by this date, just writing a letter to the principal doesn’t count as a complaint. By making it difficult, they wear you down,” she said. “The system is broken.”

Her children finally found a safe environment at intermediate school, Olivia explained, where management made it clear that inappropriate behaviour was unacceptable.

“Culture is set by the leadership of any organisation, and like any organisation, leadership comes from the top,” she said.

Ministry of Education Ministry hautū (leader) operations and integration Sean Teddy said building a school culture where bullying had no place involved fostering healthy social interactions.

“We know what works in bullying prevention. A combination of elements, rather than a single programme, is most likely to prevent and reduce bullying.”

The ministry provided the Bullying-Free NZ School Framework to support schools establish effective anti-bullying methods.

“Bullying prevention can be seen as a learning opportunity, which enables everyone to develop their understanding of bullying and their ability to respond to and address it,” Teddy said.

Quentin Jones The theme for this year’s Bullying-Free NZ Week is “He kōtuinga mahi iti, he hua pai-ā rau: Small ripples create big waves”.

The annual Bullying-Free NZ Week celebrated the positive mahi happening in schools and kura across Aotearoa New Zealand. This year’s theme was “He kōtuinga mahi iti, he hua pai-ā rau: Small ripples create big waves”.

Nominations for Local Legends – people, big or small, who make a difference and inspire others – can be made through the Bullying-Free NZ website, where teachers and kaiako, and students and tamariki, can also download action packs.

*Olivia is a pseudonym to protect the identity of her children.