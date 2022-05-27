Auckland school to close for another week after teen's death on campus

South Auckland's Kia Aroha College reopened on Thursday, but later that day principal Haley Milne said the school community was “not ready” to return. (File photo)

A south Auckland school will close for another week after a teenager died on campus.

A male student died at Kia Aroha College in Clover Park, south Auckland on May 20.

Police said his death was not suspicious.

All classes were suspended following the incident and during the boy’s tangi, which was held at the school marae.

Kia Aroha reopened to students on Thursday following a blessing, but in a Facebook post later that day, principal Haley Milne said the school community was “not ready” to return.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kia Aroha College principal Haley Milne says students and staff are “really struggling” following the death of a student. (File photo)

“Today I’ve watched students and adults really struggling. We had a staff meeting at lunchtime and have decided that after our blessing this afternoon we will close our school for a week,” she wrote.

“This enables the adults who are really finding this difficult to get themselves sorted – for our young people. We have also let the Ministry of Education [know] of our plan.”

Milne said school staff would be calling to check on students while the campus was closed.

It would reopen on June 7, she said.

Milne has repeatedly declined requests for comment.

Police earlier referred to the death as a “tragic event”.

“We will be working to ensure there is support available for this person’s family.”

Isabel Evans, the Ministry of Education’s hautū (leader) for Te Tai Raro (north), said the ministry was supporting the school’s students and staff.

“We will continue to provide support for as long as it is needed. We would ask that you respect the privacy of those affected by this death.”

When asked what specific support the ministry was providing, a spokesperson said it would not be making any further comment.