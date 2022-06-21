Reports of sexual assault in schools, universities up 70% since 2015

Reports of sexual assault in schools and universities are up 70% since 2015.

Police are receiving just over 70% more sexual assault reports from people in schools and universities than five years ago, according to data received in an Official Information Act request.

In 2021, 237 people reported being sexually assaulted at an education facility – compared with 139 reports in 2015 and 129 in 2016.

So far this year, more than 45 people in schools and universities reported sexual assaults to police.

Kathryn McPhillips, executive director of HELP Auckland, said that the numbers represented just a small proportion of sexual assaults in our education system.

“The demand for service is far more than we can meet. And there is a really desperate need for more workforce. People are waiting and waiting and waiting, which is a terrible thing,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Sexual harassment hits multi generations, with assaults also in primary schools

* Alison Mau: Auckland University letter another reason for student concern

* Students are still at risk from rape culture



However, McPhillips said that a rise in police reports did not necessarily mean a rise in sexual violence.

“There has been a change in young people in high school – their calls for consent education, their outrage at some experiences of sexual assault.

“More young people are standing up and saying, ‘This happened to me, and it’s not OK,” she said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Kathryn McPhillips is the executive director of the sexual violence survivors' support organisation HELP Auckland.

Melanie Beres, associate professor at Otago University and sexual violence researcher, said the increase in reports was “actually a good start”.

“One of the first things that happens when you increase awareness of a crime is an increase in reporting,” she said.

Rates of sexual violence are highest for people aged between 16 and 24, those likely to be in high school and university.

“The next step is getting people to engage in prevention and to start in really challenging some of the underlying kinds of beliefs that lead to sexual assault,” Beres said.

“Start changing rape culture. Start challenging those gendered ideas that support sexual assault and start challenging the behaviours that lead to sexual violence.”

STUFF Katharina von der Gathen's new book, Tell me: What children really want to know about bodies, sex and emotions, is based on real questions young kids have asked a sex educator in class.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Kirby agreed with Beres and McPhillips.

“Sexual assaults across the country are hugely under-reported. Police surveys show that we only hear about between 5% and 12% [of sexual assaults].

“In that sense, an increase is good, because that means more people are telling the police and the authorities about it. But it doesn't necessarily mean that there's more of a going on,” he said.

More than a third of all New Zealand’s university students have been sexually assaulted, according to a 2019 survey.

“Any level of sexual violence is not acceptable. If you see you or anyone you are aware of is a victim, please make a point of reporting to police or someone else who you trust ... there are specialist sexual violent support services,” Kirby said.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you’re in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.