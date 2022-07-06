Auckland principals' fears for missing students: 'They just disappear'

Since the start of the year, 40 students have disappeared from Finlayson Park School, which has a roll of 930.

Auckland students are disappearing from their schools in high numbers without explanation, teachers say.

But government data shows reports of non-enrolment are on the decline.

Shirley Maihi, the principal of Finlayson Park School in Manurewa, said she had seen a “massive increase” in students falling off the roll.

Since the start of the year, 40 students have disappeared from her school, which has a roll of about 930. Maihi said she had no idea where they had gone.

“They haven’t turned up, we can’t trace them.”

Between January and May this year, almost 3200 Auckland students were reported missing to attendance services.

“Parents have moved away to Nana’s house or wherever they’ve gone. We don’t know. These are the children we are worried about because they could be anywhere,” Maihi said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A school breakfast club is seeing more and more children turn up for a feed as the cost of living surges.

If students are absent for a month with no explanation, they are removed from the school roll and referred to the Ministry of Education’s attendance service.

The ministry then works to find the family and create plans for re-enrolment.

Henderson Intermediate principal Wendy Esera said her staff had gone to children’s houses and found them abandoned.

“When you ring their emergency contact numbers, none of those are working. We come to a dead end. We’ve got no way of contacting, other than putting something in someone's mailbox.

“And then we arrive, it’s all locked up and there’s no one home,” she said.

Despite educators’ concerns, data from the Ministry of Education showed a general decline in reports of missing students across Auckland since 2018.

Esera believed the decrease was due to schools changing their attitudes to finding and reporting missing students, not increased attendance.

“People are doing [fewer] referrals and spending more time chasing students,” she said.

“Before if you had a child missing, it was black and white. But now it could be anything. Do their family members have Covid? Have they moved to emergency housing because a parent lost a job?

“Do you make a referral when you think the family might just need more talking around?”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault said students falling off the school roll is a problem across New Zealand.

Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault, who is also the president of the secondary principals’ association, said students dropping out of schools without notice was a national issue.

“There always used to be, ‘wait till the end of the rugby season, wait till the end of the ball and then there would be a drop off’, but what we are seeing now is students checking out of education and going into jobs earlier than they would have,” he said.

However, Couillault said his school had been able to track down the vast majority of its students.

For Esera, the number of missing students was a big concern.

“I feel as if we are going to have children lost from the system. They are now. It will be a huge job to sort this out because of the number of students who are not at school.

“What’s going to become of those children? Because if they are not being educated, then what? They just disappear.”

Ministry of Education spokesperson Sean Teddy said the ministry supported schools to keep engaged with students and families.

“Education leaders and their school communities know the importance of and the need for their ākonga being present, participating and progressing with their education.

“We are here to provide resources and support to schools and kura, so they can provide a welcoming environment where ākonga feel safe and deliver engaging learning that reflects the identity, language and culture of their ākonga,” Teddy said.

Earlier this year, the Government launched a strategy to tackle the long decline in regular attendance and engagement in schools.

“This will build on the $88 million attendance package announced as part of Budget 2022, that includes $40 million for a Regional Response fund and further improvements to the Attendance Service and Alternative Education,” a spokesperson said.