Frustrated principals 'in the dark' on new equity funding system

The index utilised 37 socio-economic factors to calculate a number between 344 and 569 for each school.

Principals are frustrated by the lack of information surrounding the new funding system which will replace school deciles next year.

Schools have received a new Equity Index number, which will determine their equity funding from 2023 onwards.

However, they will have to wait until September to find out how much equity funding the new system will get them.

“I’m just groping in the dark with a number,” Shirley Maihi, the principal of south Auckland’s Finlayson Park School, said.

“I haven't a clue about what that means for us at the moment. I don’t know how that number has been given.”

An equity index number is not a measure of school quality. It will be used the Ministry of Education to target equity funding and resources.

The Equity Index uses 37 socio-economic factors to calculate a number that will be used to provide more targeted equity funding for schools.

The higher the number, the more funding each school will get.

The Ministry of Education has assured schools they will not see a reduction in per-student equity funding in 2023 because of these changes.

However, Maihi said she was “frustrated” all the information had not been released at once.

“Why are they telling us our number without any information behind it?”

Shirley Maihi is the principal of Finlayson Park School in Manurewa.

Finlayson Park School received an Equity Index of 523. The number is similar to the school’s previous decile rating of 1 – the lowest on the scale of 1 to 10.

“But what does it actually mean for us, and what will it mean for the special funding our school was getting previously?” she said.

Sandy Hastings, Canterbury Primary Principals’ Association president and principal of Beckenham Te Kura o Pūroto, said while she and many other principals knew their school’s index number, they were still “wondering and worried” as to what it actually meant.

“As a result we are seeing an enormous amount of speculation.”

Sandy Hastings is the principal at Beckenham Te Kura o Pūroto in Christchurch.

It was “disappointing” and “frustrating” the numbers and relevant information were not released at the same time, she said.

“No school will be worse off, we’re told, but it would be better to get all of the information together.”

With teacher shortages, chronic absenteeism and Covid-19, Auckland’s Newton Central principal Riki Tetaina said principals were too overloaded to take on the burden of researching a new funding system.

“There's no real clarity around how the numbers have been developed ... It’s adding just another thing to what’s going on,” he said.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Sean Teddy said the ministry has provided a range of information through emails, school bulletins and its website, including a explainer document specifically designed to help schools and kura understand the changes.

He noted schools were informed they would not receive funding confirmation until September.

“We know that schools and kura are really keen to understand the Equity Index and have invited them to attend a series of information sessions on it after the school holidays in August.

“We invite any school or kura that need further advice on their number to get in touch with us,” he said.

Vaughan Couillault, president of the Secondary Principals’ Association of New Zealand, said the ministry had done a good job at keeping schools in the loop.

“In terms of communication around what is happening when – that has been clear. What we don’t know is what the change means for back pockets,” he said.