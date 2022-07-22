Covid-19: Government changes position on masks in schools again, 'enforcement' advice issued

Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95 mask, and three hacks to make surgical masks fit better.

The government has changed its position on masks in schools, again – now informing schools they should “enforce a mask wearing policy” for students year 4 and above.

Stuff can reveal the latest change is being prepared ahead of the start of term 3 on Monday.

The shift comes after the government scrapped mandated mask-wearing in schools in April - a decision criticised by health experts. At the time, the government’s advice was relaxed to masks only being encouraged.

But that advice has changed again, with schools now being asked to have policies on “mask enforcement”.

READ MORE:

* Mask wearing at schools should be mandatory for students, says Disability Rights Commissioner

* Covid 19: Masks required in some Auckland schools for term 2

* College prepared for challenges as school year starts with masks



According to a Ministry of Education website, Associate Minister Jan Tinetti has “sent a letter informing school boards outlining the Government’s strong recommendation to review and enforce a mask wearing policy as much as practicable”.

Schools have also been provided a “template letter” of advice about masks, “for schools and kura to communicate with parents and whānau”.

“We understand that implementing mask policies can be a challenge but ask that you take action to strengthen your mask wearing policy as soon as possible to protect your staff and students against the transmission of Covid-19 and other airborne respiratory viruses,” the Ministry website states.

However, this time the onus will be on schools to develop their own enforcement rules – and consequences for anyone who doesn’t comply.

Under a section titled “mask enforcement” schools are being told that “for any child or young person who is failing to comply with the school policy (who is not exempted), you will be able to apply or agree your own school policies to manage this behaviour, in the same way you might enforce sun hat and sunblock rules and uniform rules”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The government now recommends schools enforce mask wearing for students.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker praised the move - but would have liked to have seen it sooner.

“Limiting transmission in schools will save lives in New Zealand. This is a positive move in the right direction,” Baker said.

“Now we need to know how many schools are following this advice. What are their mask policies? Are students wearing masks correctly?”

Baker said there needs to be a national mask strategy which includes increased mask wearing in schools.

“If masks are normalised, there’s less resistance. It's just like wearing a crash helmet, sunscreen, a hat. Seeing other people do that it strengthens the behaviour.

“It's the same with masks.”

NZ Labour Party Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti.

Every school Stuff spoke to on Friday morning welcomed the Ministry's latest advice.

Stephen Lethbridge, Point Chevalier School principal, said the change gives schools “more teeth” to ask their community to wear masks.

“Having the Ministry come out and say this, it’s giving schools the power to make enforcement decisions,” he said.

Point Chevalier school has had a mask mandate in place since the start of term 2, and has seen high attendance as a result.

“They’ve actually looked at the issues schools are facing, listened to the sector, and provided advice according to it,” he said.

The mask advice change comes after a raft of winter illnesses and staff shortages pushed schools to “breaking point”.

The controversial call to remove nationwide school mask mandates sparked disagreement from the Disability Rights Commissioner and an open letter from 150 doctors, asking for the decision to be reversed.

Schools that decided to keep the mask mandate in place saw higher student attendance than those who dropped them.

Auckland paediatrician Dr Jin Russell previously said mask-wearing in schools is an important element to prevent the spread of illness.

“Masks help reduce staff and student illness and that in turn helps keep our schools open for learning,” she said.

The government will be also be providing additional C02 monitors alongside child and adult-sized masks through Term 3.

“You will need time to communicate this change with parents, caregivers and whānau. In this case, we recommend that you do so as soon as practicable in Term 3 and leave the change in place until Friday 19 August.”

Stuff has approached the Ministry and Tinetti for comment.