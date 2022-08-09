Māori and Pacific students made to feel 'insignificant', uni survey shows

Dr Tara McAllister wants the tertiary sector to be a place where Māori and Pacific students can “thrive not just survive”. / E pīrangi ana a Tākuta Tara McAllister kia noho te whare wānanga hei wāhi e oti i te Māori me ngāi Moana te “taurikura, kaua noa te ora”.

Māori and Pacific students are often devalued and excluded at universities, made to feel like they are “insignificant and know nothing”, new research shows.

He rite tonu te whakaparako me te motunga o ngā ākonga ngāi Māori, ngāi Moana hoki ki ngā whare wānanga, ā, kua kīia nei “he hauarea, he kore mōhio hoki”, e ai ki te rangahau hōu.

The study, published in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand on Tuesday, surveyed 43 Māori and Pacific research students from the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) about their experiences with universities.

I whakaputa te rangahau i te Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand i te Tūrei, ā, i uiuia ngā ākonga rangahau ngāi Māori, ngai Moana hoki e 43, nō ngā kaupapa pūtaiao, hangarau, pūkaha, pāngarau hoki (STEM) mō ngā wheako ki te whare wānanga.

It showed the students often felt alienated by the “racist assumptions” of their colleagues.

I whakaaturia te ritenga tonutanga o tā te ākonga rongo i te mohoaotanga, nā ngā “whakapae kaikiri” a ngā kaimahi.

Tara McAllister, the head of the research team, said it was time for universities to do better.

Ki tā Tara McAllister, te kaihautū o te tīma rangahau, me pai ake ngā whare wānanga.

McAllister (Te Aitanga a Māhaki) has a PhD in freshwater ecology, but felt like she wanted to “run away from science” after feeling like her Māori identity wasn’t welcome at university.

He tohu Kairangi tā McAllister (Te Aitanga a Māhaki) i te mātai hauropi waimāori, engari ko te hiahia kē nei kia “oma atu i te pūtaiao” he kore hiahia nō te whare wānanga ki tōna tuakiri Māori.

Stuff Māori and Pacific research students say their inclusion at universities feels "tokenistic". / Hei tā ngā ākonga kairangahau ngāi Māori, ngāi Moana hoki, engia he “kaikiri” tā rātou noho ki ngā whare wānanga. (File photo)

“I’ve been told, ‘You've got breasts and you’re Māori, so you'll get all the scholarships,’” she said.

“Kua kī mai ki au, ‘He ū ōu, ā, he Māori koe, nā reira ka riro i a koe ngā karahipi katoa,’” hei tāna.

She wanted the tertiary sector to be a place where Māori and Pacific students could “thrive not just survive”, she said.

I pīrangi ia kia noho te whare wānanga hei wāhi e oti i te Māori me ngāi Moana te “taurikura, kaua noa te ora”, hei tāna.

Sereana Naepi (Naitasiri/Palagi), a member of the research team, said students who didn’t fit universities’ expectations were isolated.

I kī a Sereana Naepi (Naitasiri/Palagi), tētahi mema o te kāhui rangahau, kua noho wehewehe ērā ākonga e kore e ō nei ki ngā kawatau a ngā whare wānanga.

“The research shows, as long as you are happy to be on the poster, to say the karakia before meetings, to do that sort of cultural labour, then your experience in the university can be quite positive.

“E ai ki te rangahau, mēnā e pai ana ki a koe te noho ki te whakatairanga, kia meinga te karakia ā mua i ngā hui, me te mahi i ērā atu mea ā-ahurea, kua pai tō wheako ki te whare wānanga.

“But the moment you question whether or not the university has your community or your interests at heart, that’s the moment that you can run into issues.”

“Engari ka tīmata ana koe ki te tohe mēnā rānei e ngākaupai ana te whare wānanga ki ō hiahia, koia tērā te wā ka raru koe.”

Supplied/Stuff Dr Sereana Naepi says students who don’t fit universities’ expectations are often devalued and excluded. / Hei tā Tākuta Sereana Naepi, kua noho wehewehe ērā ākonga e kore e ō nei ki ngā kawatau a ngā whare wānanga, ā, e kore e whaimana.

Māori and Pacific researchers were often used in funding applications that they did not agree to be involved in.

He rite tonu tā ngā kairangahau Māori, ngāi Moana hoki, whakamahi i ngā tono takuhe e kore nei e whakaaetia e rātou.

The “tokenistic” practice involves non-Māori and non-Pacific academics tagging Māori and Pacific researchers’ names onto their applications to bolster funding chances, according to the paper.

E tae rā anō ana te mahi “kaikiri” nei ki ā ngā mātanga Pākehā tāpiri i ngā ingoa kairangahau Māori, ngāi Moana hoki ki ngā tono e kaha ake ai te tūpono ka whai pūtea, e ai ki te pepa.

“My name (my mana and reputation) was used against my will to secure funding for a project that I refused multiple times to be part of,” one participant said.

“I whakamahia kinotia nei taku ingoa (taku mana hoki) e riro ai tētahi takuhe mō tētahi hinonga e hia kē nei ngā wā i whakahēngia e au,” hei tā tētahi tangata i uiuia.

Other participants said they were named as Māori investigators on funding applications when they were Pacific people.

E ai ki ētahi i uiuia, i whakaingoatia rātou hei kaiwhakatewhatewha Māori ki ngā tono takuhe ahakoa he ngāi Moana kē rātou.

The research also revealed Māori and Pacific researchers were often made to feel they didn’t belong in tertiary spaces.

I hua ake i te rangahau te ritenga tonutanga tāmitanga o ngā kairangahau Māori, ngāi Moana hoki, engia ka mahue tā rātou kore i whaiwāhi mai ki ngā wāhi whare wānanga.

“This varies from lecturers sitting on tables and making no attempt to pronounce te reo Māori correctly to outright being anti-indigenous,” McAllister said.

“E tae rā anō ana tēnei ki ngā pūkenga e noho ana ki ngā tēpu, e kore nei e ngana ki te whakahua tika i te reo Māori, me te kino o te whakahē i te iwi taketake,” e ai ki a McAllister.

Participants said they felt alienated by the “racist assumptions” of their colleagues.

E ai ki ngā kainoho, kua rongo rātou i te mohoaotanga nā ngā “whakapae kaikiri” ā ngā kaimahi.

“Pākehā supervisors and lab members treat you like you are insignificant and know nothing. Speaking to you as if you are not good enough.

“Ko tā te kaihautū, me ngā kaimahi Pākehā, he whakaparahako i a koe, ānō he kore noa iho. Ka kōrero ki a koe engia kua kore e mātua i a koe.

“Sometimes ... people make comments that we are only where we are because we are Pacific people,” one participant said.

“He wā ōnā... ka mea mai ngā tāngata, kei konei noa mātou he ngāi Moana nō mātou,” hei tā tētahi kainoho.

Naepi said the underrepresentation of Māori and Pacific people in STEM would not be addressed by bolstering university enrolments.

I kī a Naepi, e kore e whakatikaina te tokoiti ngāi Māori, ngāi Moana hoki ki STEM, e te whakakī haere i ngā whakaurunga whare wānanga.

Systemic change was needed, she said.

Kua mate te pūnaha ki te panoni, hei tāna.

“I want them to be honest about what's happening in the universities and honest with themselves and say, ‘OK, instead of stopping people from complaining, we're going to offer an opportunity for all complaints to be heard,’” she said.

“Ko taku hiahia kia pono mai rātou mō ngā whakahaerenga i ngā whare wānanga, me te whakapono ki a rātou anō, me te kī, ‘Haukei, kei aukati kē i tā te tangata amuamu, ka whaiwāhi atu ki ngā amuamu a te katoa,’” tāna kōrero.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.