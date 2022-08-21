Thoughts on school, truancy and crime from young achievers

Low attendance rates at schools, truancy and youth crime are all in the headlines. But what do young people make of it all? Bronte Metekingi reports.

For Ngarangi-itahunamai Tumoana our schooling system was something she felt was not set up to work for every student.

“It wasn’t made to fit people like me, people who learn differently and value different knowledge,” the 18-year-old Waikato University business, Māori and indigenous studies student said.

“The only safe place I ever found was my school, a kura kaupapa Māori that asked me what I aspired to be and worked tirelessly to make sure that I was given the proper tools and resources that I needed to achieve that goal.”

Tumoana (Ngāti Toa, Tuhoe, Te atihaunui a Paparangi) said change was in the air at some schools, which would help make a positive difference.

“Some students are not fit to be sitting at a desk from 8:30am to 3pm and people are finally realising that.”

She said it was tough reading about young people drifting towards criminal activity.

“It is sad to see that many people my age think this is the best way you can carry yourself and that they cannot see their potential.

“I believe a part of the current rate of youth crime is also a factor of the schooling system. People who are made to squeeze into the schooling system box, can sometimes feel like hell.

“Kids are also products of their environment, they will see and do the same things that they are shown and if the wrong things are shown to them at an early age it can be impossible to pull yourself out.”

Tumoana said the draw of crime was probably more to do with excitement and to escape boredom than anything else.

“I also believe that family affiliation to things like crime is always another door that remains open for youth until they find or are shown other opportunities.”

supplied Tiare Kershaw (Ngāti Toa, Ngati Kahungunu) 21, attended Hamilton Girls’ High School and now studies at Brigham Young University Hawaii.

Tiare Kershaw (Ngāti Toa, Ngati Kahungunu), 21, thinks the current school system doesn’t work long term for many.

“If you want students to learn and retain that knowledge long-term then this system will not help. It’s grade focused rather than on knowledge.”

Kershaw is a former Hamilton Girls’ High School student, and now studies psychology at Brigham Young University, Hawaii.

Looking back home she said it was “really discouraging” to see so many youngsters involved in crime.

“It sucks, it shouldn’t be happening, but a lot of youth are getting left behind in the system and sometimes crime seems like the only option to fall back on.

“It’s unfair to solely blame the education system, as it’s a complex matter, but they do have a part to play. Showing youth better alternatives and giving them the opportunity to thrive is essential to reducing youth crime rates. We can do so much better.”

Kershaw felt crime could be an easy path for some of the disaffected youth.

“It’s easy to steal or vandalise, but it’s harder finding a job, working after school and still having time to study. Opportunity isn’t equally distributed in schools, and it shows.”

STUFF Peteru Pesefea 21, attended Rotorua Boys' High School and Tawa College, now works a trade.

Former Rotorua Boys’ High School and Tawa College student Peteru Pesefea felt a lot of school didn’t prepare people for the real world,

The 21-year-old, who works in water maintenance, felt the world was constantly changing, and the school system wasn’t keeping pace.

That could lead young people to become disillusioned.

“It all starts when they lose purpose and lose a support system. Our people need a family, a place to belong and if not they’ll find it else where. They’ll find it in crime, in drugs and in gangs.

“All youth want a place to fit in. I guess a lot of youth crime has to do with home life, and like I said before, the support around young people. You have to look at them as a whole, before judging someone on their one incident.”