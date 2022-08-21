Government admits it doesn't know how many truancy officers are in schools

The number of children missing from the education system has almost doubled in late 2021 and schools are struggling to keep track of absent students.

The Ministry of Education has admitted it doesn’t know how many truancy officers are in schools or how much money is being spent on them, according to a written parliamentary question.

Critics say it’s not good enough.

“It is astonishing that the Ministry of Education does not know how many attendance officers there are in New Zealand,” National MP Erica Stanford said.

“It goes without saying that this is something the ministry needs to be keeping data on.”

READ MORE:

* Term 1 school attendance figures plumb new depths

* New term, new challenges for schools cracking under Covid-19 pressures

* Covid-19: 'Zero pushback' from students on masks in schools as term 3 begins



Attendance officers, also called truancy officers, help get absent children back to the classroom.

“We are unable to say how many attendance officers there are in schools, as we don’t hold information on employment decisions made by school boards,” Ministry of Education spokesperson Sean Teddy said.

Stanford said truancy officer data was key to combating plummeting attendance in schools.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education spokesperson for the National party Erica Stanford is astonished that the Ministry of Education doesn’t know how many attendance officers there are.

“We need to make sure we have adequate numbers of front-line attendance officers employed across New Zealand to engage directly with students, their families and schools.

“Every day of school missed is directly related to lower levels of academic achievement for students. This is not just a social failure but a future economic crisis,” she said.

The number of children missing from the education system has almost doubled in late 2021, and schools are struggling to keep track of absent students.

Northland has the worst attendance in the country, with just 34% of students regularly heading to class, compared with 64.4% in 2019 – the year before the pandemic hit.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Sean Teddy said schools decide how to spend funding to combat truancy.

“Schools and kura are provided with operational funding and the school boards determine how that funding is allocated across the school or kura. This may include the provision of staff to support student attendance.

“The ministry receives financial information through schools’ annual financial statements. There is no requirement to provide detailed information outlining expenditure on attendance officers,” he said.

Rod Bell, head of Blue Light attendance services, said it was important to step in early when students started to veer away from education.

“[More truancy officers] mean school can get in contact with students and find out what's stopping them from getting back to class. Someone needs to do it, and teachers in schools are busy enough as it is,” he said.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Police deliver free food hampers to an Auckland school as part of truancy outreach programme. (Video first published June 3, 2022.)

Although Bell would like to see data on the number of employed truancy officers, he’s pleased with the flexibility of the ministry's funding.

“We would all like to know how many truancy officers are out there, but I also like the fact that each school can decide what works best for them,” he said.

The ministry monitors whether service has been effective and outcomes achieved, not how funding should be spent, according to Teddy.

“The redesign of Attendance Services is being led within the ministry regions (Te Mahau) alongside schools, iwi and whānau, and is intended to bring services closer to schools,” he said.

As part of this redesign, the size of service areas and the number and placement of attendance advisors will all be determined between Te Mahau, the sector, communities (including community groups and services) and iwi.

As part of Budget 2022, the Government committed $88 million across four years to combat school absenteeism, with $44m of it going towards a regional response fund.

The Government has also itself a goal of getting 70% of children to school for at least nine days a fortnight by 2024.