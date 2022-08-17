Brawl at Auckland school leaves students bleeding, campus closed for the week

Police were called to Papakura High School at lunchtime on Wednesday. (File photo)

A brawl between students at an Auckland high school saw police to descend on the area and a lockdown to be put in place. The school will remain closed for two days.

Shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday, police were called to a “disorder incident” at Papakura High School in south Auckland, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Police found a number of students having a fight, which grew as more students joined in, the spokesperson said. Police spoke with the principal and a decision was made to put the school into lockdown.

The spokesperson said the school reopened shortly after 3pm, when police managed to disperse the group of students.

A woman who lived across the road from the school said she had seen students bleeding from the neck and head outside the gates.

She said there were at least 10 police cars parked outside the school, with officers blocking school gates on Wednesday afternoon.

Lee Stone, who has a 15-year-old daughter at the school, said his daughter had been punched by a boy during a large brawl that happened at lunchtime.

“She and a friend managed to get to the office for safety. The whole street was blocked off and the kids were locked in their classrooms.”

Stone said he didn’t feel the school was a safe place for his daughter to be and was looking at other options.

“I think it has been building up for some time.”

Stone said a conversation was needed between staff and parents.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident, and the students involved,” the police spokesperson said.

Police would continue to have a presence in the area around the school over the next few days.

Principal of Papakura High School Simon Craggs said police were immediately called after the fight broke out and the school was “extremely disappointed” an incident like that happened on school grounds.

“We strive to make our school environment a safe place for everyone. We will be taking time to investigate what happened and determine our next steps.

“We will liaise closely with the police and the Ministry of Education to ensure that we act appropriately in response to this.”

Craggs said the school would be closed until Monday while they investigated the incident and for emotions to return to normal.

“This is not reflective of the general values, attitudes and actions of the vast majority of our students.”