Mum found son with blood 'gushing' from scalp after Papakura school brawl

Andrea Wilson says her "heart broke" after finding out her son had been injured during an incident at Papakura High School.

A mother whose son had his scalp split during a chaotic school brawl that had to be broken up by police says she doesn’t feel safe sending her children back to class.

At least ten police cars swarmed Papakura High School in south Auckland shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday after a fight broke out between students.

Police blocked off the entrance to the school, which was put into lockdown as a result of the all-out brawl.

Andrea Wilson​, whose son Henare​ had to have a wound in his scalp glued shut, said she didn’t want any of her three children, who are students there, to go back.

When Wilson arrived at the school, she found her daughter crying and was confronted by “what looked like a riot”.

“There were about 200 students all congregating, it was just out of control,” she said.

At one stage, a teacher approached Wilson and repeatedly asked her for help controlling the situation, she said.

But Wilson pushed on with the hunt for her son, who she eventually found in the sick bay with blood “gushing” from a wound in his head.

Wilson initially thought her son had been stabbed, but he was later sent videos that suggested he was hit on the head with a phone.

Another parent, Lee Stone​, said her 15-year-old daughter had been punched by a boy, so she was looking at pulling her out of school.

“She and a friend managed to get to the office for safety,” Stone said.

Supplied Videos sent to Henare Wilson suggested he was hit on the head with a phone.

“The whole street was blocked off and the kids were locked in their classrooms.”

Principal Simon Craggs said the incident was “not reflective of the general values, attitudes and actions of the vast majority of our students”.

But Wilson disagreed, suggesting there were regular fights at the school and she was looking at “other options” for schools for her children.

“The school hasn't done much to tackle [the culture],” she said.

“My other daughter, she was picked on and someone tried to fight her in groups. That happened to her – I just feel like there's no backing from them at all and they keep it as quiet as possible.”

Craggs said on Thursday the fight was “confronting and upsetting” and staff were taking it seriously.

“I think it is important to note that this was the first time that something of this scale has happened in the 18 months that I have been principal of this school,” he said.

“Like many schools there are smaller fights that occur and we take these very seriously too and work hard to address the issues behind the behaviours.”

Craggs said the school worked hard to proactively address bullying, aggressive or antisocial behaviour and earlier this year launched a tool called Stymie, which students could use to anonymously report bullying.

The school would remain closed for the rest of the week as it investigated what happened.

When asked if she’d be pulling her son out of the high school, Wilson said she was looking at other options.

Supplied Simon Craggs, the principal of Papakura High School, said the school was investigating what led to the fight.

“When you get a call like that, when you get to the school and see your son like that, it's just heartbreaking,” she said.

“It was hard as he's not that type of kid, we never expected him to be hit or even be in a fight – he's such a loving, caring boy. He bakes caramel slices for the family at home.”

Henare, who is in year 11, said there were at least two fights a week at the school.

“I don’t know what to do, unfortunately, it comes down to zoning,” Wilson said.

“When my kids come home, they'll talk about all these fights that take place. My youngest son didn't even want to come to the school because of all the fights, but there was nowhere else for him to go.”