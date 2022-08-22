Senior Te Pūkenga jobs set for cuts, including at Hamilton headquarters

There’s concern about possible redundancies at Te Pūkenga, which is taking over the 16 polytechnics and most industry training organisations, as it cuts millions from its head office costs (file).

At least seven senior positions may soon be disestablished at Te Pūkenga, amid concerns the potential cuts may include people who recently relocated to Hamiltonat some cost.

The prospect of job cuts at the beleaguered mega polytech’s Hamilton headquarters and nationwide network has been heightened by a $110 million-plus deficit crisis, which the board and management are scrambling to address.

But a pathway document for staff about the way ahead released last week specifically rules out consultation on “potential impacts on your jobs” at this stage. Any changes to roles would be consulted on later.

“Beginning with a re-organisaton of the executive structure means there will be no change for network kaimahi (workers) and you can remain focused on your day-to-day responsibilities with little disruption.”

READ MORE:

* $13,000-a-week Te Pūkenga boss Stephen Town resigns

* Embattled Te Pūkenga CEO Stephen Town was shoulder tapped for top job - MP

* Staff in job limbo 'deflated' over mega polytech's unknown future



Education and Workforce Committee Te Pūkenga leaders front annual review at the Education and Workforce select committee in Wellington on Wednesday, August 3.

The document added that “we intend to manage potential redundancies primarily through attrition and change over time”.

But a source said at least two senior Hamilton-based roles targeted for disestablishment were of executives who had recently relocated to the city. They questioned the fairness of this and the waste of recruitment and relocation expenses.

A Te Pūkenga spokesperson confirmed seven “tier 2 roles” were proposed for disestablishment, while another seven could be established. A regional “co-leadership” structure was also proposed. “A formal consultation process is underway with those impacted.”

These role changes were not factored into $8 million worth of head office savings identified through “prioritisation of activities and deferring of work”. However, that reprioritisation included decisions about not filling vacancies and deferring recruitment for some new roles.

Asked for more details on the roles involved in potential disestablishment and numbers of current staff affected, the spokesperson said: “We’re in the middle of a consultation process with affected staff and we’re not going to comment further”.

Katarina Williams/Stuff Te Pūkenga council chairperson Murray Strong, front, and acting chief executive Peter Winder, beside him, faced questions as part of the mega polytech's annual review at the education and workforce select committee in Wellington recently.

Meanwhile, a range of questions remain unanswered about Te Pūkenga’s position, including over the resignation of its chief executive Stephen Town, after weeks of “special leave” on up to $13,000 a week, and the circumstances of his leaving.

Matters concerning the council’s oversight of the organisation and Town, and the role of Education Minister Chris Hipkins, if any, in Town’s departure also remain unclear.

Several sources – including National’s tertiary education spokesperson and a former Te Pūkenga executive – have suggested Town has been scapegoated.

Another source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, asked: “If there’s a problem with Stephen, where was governance?”

They queried why someone “independent” – rather than council member Peter Winder – was not brought in as acting chief executive. A statutory manager rather than a council member as acting chief executive may have been more appropriate, the source suggested.

They also questioned whether oversight of Town was sufficient through his key performance indicators (KPIs) that work is judged against.

“The chief executive should have had really clear KPIs...and there should have been reporting against those KPIs on a regular basis.

“If [that had happened] we wouldn’t be where we are now.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins’ office declined to answer questions on the grounds they concerned employment matters (file).

Detailed questions over the council’s responsibility for Te Pūkenga’s problems, the appropriateness of Winder’s appointment and the comments about Town’s KPIs were put to both Hipkins and Te Pūkenga.

However, Hipkins’ office stuck doggedly to the line about it being inappropriate for the minister to respond to the various queries because they covered “employment matters”.

On Winder’s appointment, Te Pūkenga chairperson Murray Strong said in a brief statement: “The council would not have appointed Mr Winder as acting chief executive unless he enjoyed its full confidence”.

There was no specific response on the Town KPIs query.

Winder, however, said that the council had accepted responsibility for Te Pūkenga’s position, apologised to the minister and kaimahi, and is “actively engaged in ensuring [tertiary education reforms] and the establishment of Te Pūkenga is successful”.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Former Te Pukenga executive Merran Davis says Peter Winder’s appointment as acting chief executive involves “re-arranging the deck chairs” (file).

But former executive Merran Davis – who left Te Pūkenga last year saying the atmosphere there reassembled “Disneyland” at times – felt it wasn’t appropriate for former council member Winder to be acting chief executive, given the council must bear some responsibility for the organisation’s predicament.

“A person who has played a key part in creating the current situation is now in the driving seat at an executive level.

“It’s really just a re-arranging of the deck chairs.”

She said it was ironic, given the circumstances, that Winder was a member of the State Service Commission risk and audit committee.