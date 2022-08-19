Flexible workplace learning helping students and employers

UCOL and the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation are working together to offer the construction trades supervision level 5 qualification.

Palmerston North polytech UCOL and a trade apprenticeship provider are working together to offer a course making it easier for students to learn while they are working.

UCOL and the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) have started offering the construction trades supervision level 5 qualification.

It is part of a UCOL’s new “blended” programmes of study where students work in class, individually and in the workplace.

The approach was developed because more people were going straight into work, and learning needed to be flexible for people to improve their skills.

Before the country’s polytechnics came under the national Te Pūkenga banner, the different organisations were unable to mix.

UCOL chief executive Linda Sissons said now the different organisations could work together and it was a great opportunity to work with BCITO.

It made it easier for students and employers who were desperate for workers, she said.

“In Palmerston North I can see the need for skilled workers in the central region really booming.

She said it was the second-fastest-growing region economically.

“The economy needs people who are getting skills no matter where they are studying.”

This allowed someone to contribute to their study while working, rather than taking time off and costing the business.

Greg Durkin, the group manager of Te Kāhui Whakawhitinga for BCITO, said the organisation had about 22,000 registered learners and about 600 of them were working in trades supervision.

Previously they almost exclusively learned in the workplace, but this broadened the students’ choices and abilities in the workplace.

“This approach helps to meet that need for learners who may not have the complete support in the workplace for their learning or might be coming to their role as a supervisor a lot earlier in their career.”

He said with low unemployment and record levels of consents more people were learning in the workplace and BCITO had to meet that demand.