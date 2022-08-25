Truancy crisis: Severe anxiety keeping students from the classroom, educators say

Almost one in five young people meet the criteria for an anxiety disorder by the age of 19, according to the Mental Health Foundation. (File photo)

A rise in severe anxiety in students during the Covid pandemic is contributing to the truancy crisis, educators say.

“Some kids are too anxious to come to school – It’s affecting their attendance,” Auckland special education teacher Rebecca Stevens said.

“We’ve got kids with social anxiety and kids who have gaps in their education because of lockdowns. They’re nervous. They don’t want to be there.”

Almost one in five young people meet the criteria for an anxiety disorder by the age of 19, according to the Mental Health Foundation.

Although the pandemic had impacted students' mental health, the rise of anxiety in children had been long coming, Stevens said.

“I’ve been in the teaching profession for over 20 years and I’ve noticed a steady increase in students presenting with anxiety.

“When you have kids who aren’t going to school – that’s a high need. It can be crippling. It’s impacting whānau,” Stevens said.

As of May, more than 8600 children aged 5 to 16 were not receiving any education, for a range of reasons.

The number of children who have been referred to the Ministry of Education for re-enrolment after long unexplained absences had jumped 70% so far this year.

Tracy Scott, a manager at Life Education, said educators had been asking for help to support students with anxiety.

In July, the charity started an online workshop for educators to learn about anxiety and gain tools to ease student back into the classroom.

“The long-term impact of letting students stay at home and avoiding anxiety is dangerous,” Scott said.

“There needs to be strategies around them – whether it's bringing parents into the class for a few hours to help the transition or taking time to talk it through.”

The workshops are free for anyone in the teaching profession. So far, more than 400 teachers have registered.

Kathryn George/Stuff A rise in severe anxiety in students has been keeping them from the classroom and contributing to the truancy crisis, educators say.

Kyle Brewerton from the Auckland Primary Principals' Association said although there had been significant pandemic anxiety in schools, it was starting to decline.

“There’s a sense that the tide has turned. We are seeing a positive shift with our students. As people have adjusted to the way things are, their anxiety has reduced,” he said.

In the 2022 Budget, government announced $90 million towards Mana Ake – a school-based programme that gives children support to deal with issues like loss and parental separation.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Sean Teddy said the government had a range of resources to help students with their mental health.

“The ministry is currently developing Mental Health Education guidelines to assist teachers and kaiako in developing their mental health education programmes.

“The guidelines will encourage schools to take a whole-school approach, meaning that, alongside quality teaching and learning, there are supportive school policies in place, and there are strong relationships with the school community to respond to local needs,” he said.

