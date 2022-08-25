Massey University selling unused block of land

Massey University is selling a parcel of land on its campus in Auckland.

Massey University is selling a section of land on its Auckland campus, which will help improve a predicted deficit, but the university says the sale has no direct relation to the financial forecast.

In Massey's financial report at its July council meeting, it said the university was forecasting a $43.2 million deficit before a gain on land sale, which would improve the deficit to $15.9m.

A university spokesperson said the land sale was a 9.5 hectare piece of bare land at its Albany campus that was surplus to teaching and learning requirements.

The settlement date for the sale was set for May, but was delayed.

READ MORE:

* Massey University improves on predicted multi-million-dollar loss

* Massey University forecasts multi-million-dollar loss

* More Massey staff under threat as university looks to work with Kaplan International



The spokesperson said the forecast deficit had to be seen in the context of the financial environment, including international students, inflation and a strong national job market affecting a mature, part-time student cohort.

The forecast results were expected to improve in the next forecast round.

“An improvement in the forecast results is proof of the effort undertaken in the last three months, with more work in progress to improve the situation further.

“While there has been a decline in student tuition fees due to enrolment figures, the university continues to identify and develop opportunities for alternative revenue growth and cost containment.”

The land sale was part of Massey’s strategy to “consolidate its footprint by divesting assets which are considered surplus to teaching and research requirements”.

The university underwent an extensive process of seeking approval from the minister of education via the Tertiary Education Commission in 2020-2021.

The spokesperson said the sale had no direct relation to the financial forecast.

They said while the sale would improve the deficit, the university was managing the deficit before the inclusion of one-off or unusual items.

“There are a number of initiatives under way to ensure the financial sustainability of the university, such as diversification of New Zealand revenue streams (especially growth in funded research activity), exploring offshore teaching ventures with partner institutions, redesigning processes for improved efficiency and effectiveness, and general cost containment drives.”

The financial report said the unfavourable forecast results included a number of significant items including: an expected reduction in student tuition fees ($14.7m); a one-off budgeted student achievement component funding increase at risk due to softer domestic intake ($4.8m); additional depreciation costs due to partial upward buildings’ revaluation at the end of 2021 ($3m) and additional asset-related costs for the vet tower demolition and HR information system replacement ($6.2m).

The report said the senior leadership team was putting a plan in place to focus on “short-term discretionary cost containment”, achieving optimisation in the medium term and developing long-term revenue growth by re-building international student numbers.

The operating deficit of $7.7m for the five months ended May 31 was $1.5m worse than budgeted.