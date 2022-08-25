Manawatū country school facing closure

Linton Country School is in a process of consultation about its potential closure.

A Manawatū school is facing closure because of unstable governance, a fluctuating and declining roll, and the risk of financial viability.

Associate education minister Jan Tinetti this week advised Linton Country School near Palmerston North was going through a consultation process about its potential closure. Consultation closes on September 9.

As of July 1, 10 pupils were enrolled at the school, which was tucked away on Akers Rd, off State Highway 57, with none enrolled at year 4, 6 7 and 8 levels.

The Ministry of Education’s Central deputy secretary Jocelyn Mikaere said a commissioner was appointed to the school in August to support school governance.

Hopes were high for a sustainable future when Linton Country School increased it school roll from one to five pupils. (First published June 2017)

“The commissioner has requested associate education minister Tinetti consider closure due to several factors including the declining roll, limited prospective students in the local area, most students enrolled live outside the local community, financial viability, and an inability to maintain stable governance.”

The school’s board was dissolved when a commissioner was appointed.

There are nine levels of statutory intervention to support schools in different situations. A commissioner is the highest level of ministry intervention and holds all the powers of the board.

The other reasons behind the possible closure listed on the ministry’s consultation website were: a particular child’s needs may be better served in another school with specialist resources, and easy accessibility to other schools for pupils.

Mikaere said no decision had been made but Tinetti requested the ministry consult with the community, iwi, hapū and whānau about the possible closure.

“The decision to close a school is never easy, but any decision would follow the requirements of the Education Act and Training Act 2022 and be made by the associate minister,” Mikaere said.

In 2017, Linton Country School’s roll dropped to one pupil, having been 12 at the end of the previous year.

There were discussions about the viability of the school and the board contemplated closure, but the decision was made for the school to stay open.

The roll grew to two children, then five and hopes were high for a sustainable future at the school.

A one-line statement from Tinetti said consultation was under way and she encouraged people to share their views.

Principal Katy Morresey did not respond to a request for comment.

People could share their views about the consultation on the ministry’s consultation website.

Linton Camp, Ōpiki, Tokomaru, Turitea, Aokautere and Shannon schools were nearby and could be options for the children at Linton Country School if it closed, but most had enrolment zones.

The last school in the region to close was Hillcrest School in Pahīatua, which closed at the end of 2018 due to a falling roll.