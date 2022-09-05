More than 200 redundancies expected at Auckland University of Technology

Auckland University of Technology, where 230 redundancies are to be made.

Auckland University of Technology is expecting 230 redundancies among a number of cost-cutting measures, despite making a $12 million surplus in 2020 and 2021.

Documents obtained by Stuff – signed by AUT Vice Chancellor Damon Salesa – outline “significant proposed organisational change[s]” that are expected to start before the end of 2022.

Approximately 230 full-time staff – 5% of its workforce – will be let go in order to ensure the university’s financial stability, the documents said.

The bulk of these redundancies will be completed in 2022 and affected staff “declared surplus” on Friday, November 25.

A number of programmes offered by AUT have also been designated “no longer strategically aligned with future direction” of the university.

This includes courses from the Faculty of Design of Creative Technologies and Faculty of Culture and Society.

An AUT academic from the faculty of culture and society, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said her faculty was blind sided by the news.

“It’s incredibly sudden. They told us with no warning.”

The decision could disproportionately impact AUT’s Māori and Pacific students, the academic said.

“We have a lot of Māori and Pacific students, first-generation students [and] refugees in the arts. If we cut off the Arts and Social Science programmes that they enrol in, some of these students may not even make it to university.

“There is a disconnect between the university saying they want to look after these students and their decision,” they said.

National president of the Tertiary Education Union Tina Smith described the move as “shocking” and “incredibly short-sighted”.

Smith pointed to AUT’s annual reports, which state the university made a $12.8m surplus in 2021, after a $12.2m surplus in 2020.

The 2021 net profit was almost double their projections ($6.855m surplus).

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland University of Technology say this is the first time in the university’s 22-year history that job cuts like this have to be made.

“What our economy, country and businesses need right now are skilled workers, and tertiary education is fundamental to training those skilled workers,” Smith said.

“They’re killing the golden goose by cutting such a large number of jobs at once, and will feel the consequences of that in the future.”

Stuff has approached AUT for response on the redundancies in light of their positive financials.

In a general statement on Monday afternoon, Salesa said the proposal is the first of its kind in the university’s 22-year history.

The statement cited a drop in international students due to Covid-19 lockdowns and border restrictions, alongside growing inflation, economic pressures and a “buoyant employment market” as the reasons why.

“This is a difficult time for AUT, and we are focusing on caring for and consulting with our staff so that our way forward is the right one,” Salesa said.

AUT has 4354 staff including the equivalent of 2178 full time permanent and fixed term employees.

An AUT spokesperson said the university has a commitment to government to maintain a 3% surplus.

“Inflationary pressure and cost increases, along with lower student numbers, mean that we now have to cut staffing costs by $21m,” she said.

When asked how long AUT has been planning these redundancies, the spokesperson said they had “indicated to staff for several months that there are financial challenges”.

“This is a proposal and is following a consultation process,” the spokesperson said.

AUT staff are not the only academics who’ve been threatened with redundancies during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Massey University faced a proposal to disestablish 150 jobs in administration and finance.

In March 2021, Victoria University dropped its proposal of large-scale redundancies after months of uncertainty among staff.

Victoria vice-chancellor Grant Guilford previously said they needed to keep a tight rein on costs and pay levels to keep operating.