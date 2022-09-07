Auckland high school has a skeleton in its science prep-room

Glenfield College, on Auckland’s North Shore, has had a real skeleton in its science prep-room for about 40 years.

A spokesperson from high school on Auckland North Shore said the skeleton was purchased from a scientific supplier about 40 years ago, and is thought to have come from India.

A spokesperson from high school on Auckland North Shore said the skeleton was purchased from a scientific supplier about 40 years ago, and is thought to have come from India.

“The skeleton is mounted in a wooden cabinet with a glass front. It is used to teach anatomy to science classes. At other times it is stored out of sight in a science prep-room.

“At all times it is treated with respect,” the spokesperson said.

Past pupil Rowan Murray, 47, said he remembers the skeleton at Glenfield College during his time there from 1989 to 1993.

“It was a topic of conversation – the sought of thing that kids would talk about,” he said.

However, Murray doesn’t recall the skeleton being used in any of his classes.

Human skeletons have not been commercially available in New Zealand for at least 50 years, but can still be bought and sold in the United States.

Confirmation of the skeleton at Glenfield College comes after two Māori students were asked to perform a karakia over human bones at Auckland’s Epsom Girl’s Grammar.

RNZ reported the father said it was inappropriate to ask the girls to say a blessing over human remains.

"I was worried for the safety of our daughter. In our world, kōiwi [human bones], even though it was skeleton, is still a person and so dead or alive that person deserves to be treated with the mana and dignity that anyone else should be dealt with.

“There's a system and a process in place for us to respond to those sorts of things.

"The school is on whenua Māori so there's tangata whenua there that haven't been consulted throughout the process. There's Māori staff within the school that haven't been consulted around the process,” he said.

Epsom Girl’s Grammar said the teacher who asked the students to perform the blessing was well-intentioned, but it should not have happened.

The kōiwi, thought to have been used for teaching at the school, have been taken to the University of Auckland.