‘Foolish’ plan to axe 230 AUT jobs will affect every department, academics say

AUT's proposal to axe hundreds of jobs “foolish” and “ludicrous”, academics say.

Auckland University of Technology’s plan to axe hundreds of jobs before the end of the year has been branded “foolish” and “ludicrous” by staff and students.

On Monday, AUT announced it expects to make 230 redundancies, despite making a profit of $12 million in both 2020 and 2021.

If the proposal goes ahead, the equivalent of 230 full-time staff – at least 5% of AUT’s workforce – would be let go in an attempt to ensure its financial stability, the university said.

David Sinfield​, Tertiary Education Union AUT branch president and lecturer in graphic design, said the proposed jobs cuts will harm the entire university.

“I represent 720 AUT staff members and can safely say that because of the sheer scale of these redundancies, there isn’t a single department in the university that won’t be affected in some way.

“Even if staff don’t end up losing their job in this round of redundancies, they’re still going to be taking on someone else’s workloads, and that will have a huge impact on everyone,” he said.

Sinfield has also worked as a lecturer at AUT for 17 years, and believes that to dismiss whole programmes as “no longer strategically aligned with the future direction of AUT” is “ludicrous”.

“I’m one of many AUT staff who has been here for decades and have given their lives and careers to AUT. To get rid of all of this knowledge and experience is foolish.”

PhD student Tanya Ewertowska​ has been at AUT for five years and is “incredibly angry” about Monday’s announcement.

“I wouldn’t have chosen to do my PhD here if I’d known this was coming. In my faculty alone we’re estimating losing a quarter of staff.

“I feel like the whole community of AUT and the culture it has at the moment is going to be destroyed as a result of this,” she said.

As a part-time university employee, Ewertowska said she wouldn’t be eligible for a redundancy package if she's put on the chopping block.

“Even if we do manage to keep our jobs, our workload will go up because of the volume of staff lost, and everyone is already working more hours than they’re paid.

“It’s as though AUT would rather hide behind the numbers than prioritise the quality of education they offer.”

AUT spokesperson Alison Sykora​ said the proposed cuts were “essential”.

“It is a difficult thing to do, but essential so we can continue delivering on our commitments.

“We know this is a difficult time and the consultation is to ensure we hear feedback and make the best evidence-based decisions we can,” she said.

If accepted, the bulk of the redundancies will come into effect on Friday, November 25 – less than three months away.

Sykora said that AUT’s “primary focus is on making sure that it can meet all of its obligations as they fall due”.

A decline in international student enrolments, low youth employment, and the impacts of lockdown are all included as reasons for AUT’s financial trouble, according to the proposal document.

“The proposed changes to programmes recognise that student demand for these courses has declined, and that universities need to respond to changing student interests and those of industry.

“AUT has more than 200 programmes, including a significant number of humanities and arts programmes. Just six majors that are no longer popular with our students are being considered for closure.

“If this happens we will work with any student affected on an approach so they can complete their studies,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sinfield, Ewertowska and many of their colleagues are staring down the barrel of an uncertain future.

“AUT still have a lot of questions to answer and in the meantime it’s a waiting game,” Sinfield said.