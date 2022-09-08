Educators want more funding for learning support

Glenys Murphy, left, Anne Moon, Amy Hardyment, Warrick Price and Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere talk at an NZEI learning support event at Christian Community Church in Palmerston North on Wednesday.

Educators want more funding for schools to be able to look after an increasing number of children with diverse learning needs.

Primary teachers union New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa has been talking with whānau and educators about their experiences with learning support, and it wants MPs to take the community's wishes to Cabinet ahead of the release of the highest needs review recommendations in October.

The review was designed to ensure children with the highest needs for learning support achieved positive education outcomes.

Associate education minister Jan Tinetti said options and solutions for change in the scope of the review were due with her in October.

NZEI president Liam Rutherford told Stuff the state of learning support had got harder.

“Our kids coming to school are getting so much more diverse in the needs they have got. We haven't seen resourcing or the workforce keep up with that.”

He said funding had effectively gone backwards compared with children’s needs.

“The Government has tried to do a couple of small things over the last couple of years, but it hasn't really got to that level of systemic change we need to get there. The kids are wearing it at the end of the day.”

The higher needs review was “glimmer of light for change” but it wasn’t going to lead to immediate change.

The union wanted to better align resourcing and staffing with children’s needs, particularly those who needed the highest level of support.

It also wanted children to be able to access support in te reo Māori.

“It's teachers and teacher aides and principals that are wearing the consequences of this lack of investment. The children are missing out.”

Rutherford said teachers did the best they could, but it was heartbreaking for them to not be able to provide the level of care children required.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Tracy McKnight, left, Green MP Teanau Tuiono, Maree Wood and Hayley McKay discuss learning support.

Wayne Jenkins is the principal of Ross Intermediate School in Palmerston North and is an NZEI principal council representative.

He echoed Rutherford’s comments and said the system was broken.

“Learning support is massively under funded. There’s long wait times. Some of the youngest learners are waiting an average of 80 days to get early intervention services.

“Talking to colleagues and to get an appointment with a child psychologist in Wellington, they were told January.”

He said schools needed resourcing for learning support tools and for the continued roll-out of learning support co-ordinators.

“We want to see a strength-based appointment process that recognises all tamariki are taonga. We want what the kids need, not what kids can fit into the model.”

In a statement, Tinetti said the Government was committed to upholding the right of all children to receive an education with the support they needed, and work was under way meet this.

She said more than $1.2 billion was spent every year on learning support, the total investment had grown each year since the 2018 Budget and alongside increases to support the learning support action plan, there had been one-off increases to respond to Covid-19 challenges.

The 2022 Budget allocated $101.8m new funding over four years for learning support, focused on attendance and engagement.

“We value the work of education leaders and their school communities to support ākonga (pupils) presence, participation and progress with their education.

“The Ministry’s Te Mahau teams continue to work to support their communities, including providing specialist learning support when needed.”

The ministry was working to support children with learning needs from a te ao Māori perspective and the Māori Affairs Select Committee started an inquiry into learning support for ākonga Māori in October.