Six secondary schools across Auckland have human skeletons in storage. (File photo)

Six schools across Tamaki Makaurau have human skeletons tucked away in the school’s biology department, and a further four schools used to have bones in their possession.

Wesley College, Glenfield College, Auckland Girls Grammar, Westlake Girls High School, Massey High School and Lynfield College are all currently hold human bones.

Some have full human skeletons while others have just a skull.

Papakura High School, Northcote College and Epsom Girls Grammar have all recently given their school skeletons to Auckland University or Otago Medical School.

Green Bay High School had a human bones stored on site “by a former teacher whose parent had been a doctor” sent the bones home with the teacher when they retired.

The topic of human skeletons in education made headlines earlier this year after two Māori students were asked to perform a karakia over human bones at Auckland’s Epsom Girl’s Grammar.

A parent of one of the students said it was inappropriate to ask the girls to say a blessing over human remains and called for government “stocktake” to see whether koiwi (human bones) were used by other schools.

Of the six Auckland schools who still hold human bones, Lynfield College, Wesley College and Glenfield College use the skeleton to teach anatomy classes.

Auckland Girls Grammar, Westlake Girls High School and Massey High School all have human bones packed away in storage.

Bioarchaeologist Siân Halcrow, a researcher in human remains, wasn’t surprised to hear Auckland schools were still in possession of human skeletons and skulls.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Workers unearthed a human jaw bone while repairing foundations at a Christchurch property, a find that led to the discovery of hundreds more artefacts from the 1800s.

The human skeleton trade boomed in the 19th century, with most arriving from India, Halcrow said.

“The vast majority of anatomical skeletal collections were obtained from India, where they were traded for almost 150 years.”

India banned the exportation of human remains in 1985, after a dealer was caught selling more than 1500 child skeletons of unknown origin. The discovery prompted concern that people were being murdered for them.

Three of the 10 Auckland schools who have or have possessed human skeletons said they were originally from India and purchased through scientific suppliers.

There is no suggestion any school skeletons may have murky origins.

The other eight schools were unaware of the history behind their human remains.

Halcrow said the sale of human skeletons peaked in the early 1980s, with an estimated 60,000 skeletons exported from India every year.

Nowadays, it is illegal to buy to sell human remains in New Zealand and secondary schools classes often opt for plastic replica skeletons, Halcrow said.