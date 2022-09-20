School lockdowns: What procedures are followed in the event of a threat?

School lockdowns are becoming more common – but the threshold and procedures for locking down are mostly up to individual schools, an expert says.

Cambridge schools were among the latest to be forced into lockdown on Monday after police received reports of a man with a weapon.

A young person was eventually found with a BB gun.

Greg Pierce, the president of the Auckland Secondary School’s Principal’s Association, said all New Zealand high schools followed safety and security guidelines provided by the Ministry of Education, while some schools bolstered their lockdown procedures by seeking advice from security specialists.

“How the schools do that is quite independent,” Pierce, who is also the principal of Auckland’s Orewa College, said.

“I've been involved in schools and we hired services of an external agency run by two ex-police personnel, and it is being used by a significant number of secondary schools. And you work together to create a lockdown procedure for the school. But you're not obliged to do that.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Police at Geraldine High School after a bomb scare in July.

“Alternatively, schools can focus on their internal systems and structures and processes and be comfortable enough to go ahead without forming a partnership with an external agency.”

The onus is on a school’s leadership team to make quick decisions when assessing potential threats - natural disasters, pandemic, or criminal - and there isn’t always time to consult police before deciding to go into lockdown.

“Sometimes you've got time to consult with police, sometimes you haven't,” said Pierce.

“Unfortunately, a random act could involve someone being on your site, acting in a dangerous and threatening manner and the school has to make that professional decision to go under lockdown.

“If you go into lockdown, the expectation is that all external entries to teaching blocks and classrooms are locked.”

Kymberlee Fernandes/Stuff Greg Pierce, the principal of Orewa College and president of the Auckland Secondary School’s Principals Association, says some schools bolster their lockdown procedures by seeking advice from security specialists. (File photo)

When police are involved – as they were in Cambridge on Monday – they are able to strongly suggest to schools that they keep their students inside until the risk has reduced.

“The decision to ask this of schools is based on police's risk-assessment tool TENR (Threat - Exposure - Necessity - Response) which impacts all decision-making by police,” a spokesperson said.

However, the decision was “ultimately” down to the schools themselves, the spokesperson said.

Communicating with parents and making sure they and the wider community were promptly and accurately informed was a big priority, Pierce said.

Schools could keep parents notified by sending alerts to mobile phones or an email, while a similar message could be posted to the school’s website.

Managing communications from within the school was also vital. Pierce said students and staff were asked to turn their phones and devices off during a lockdown, for three main reasons.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff During a lockdown, police can advise schools to keep their students inside until the risk has reduced.

“Misinformation about the reasons for the lockdown could easily spread, if we allowed cellphone use for students,” he said.

“The other aspect of that is you don't want to attract parents onto the school site when you're in a lockdown. Some students may want to touch base with mum and dad, but obviously, if your school is on lockdown, you don't want people on site.

“Sound is another reason – the actual sound of cellphones can attract attention when it's not required.”

Pierce said lockdown drills had become a standard part of school life and were just as familiar to students as earthquake, tsunami, or fire drills.

“Schools would trial their lockdown processes consistently, whether it be termly or twice annually or something along those lines,” he said.

“The whole school would go into lockdown and the parents would be advised in advance so there’s no panic. And you’d normally let the police and ministry know too.”