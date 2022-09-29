AUT staff say vice-chancellor's handling of redundancies 'adds insult to injury'

A university vice-chancellor has yet to “front up and answer any questions” more than three weeks after he announced 230 job redundancies, staff say.

Auckland University of Technology academics are now calling vice-chancellor Damon Salesa’s handling of the matter “a complete slap in the face that adds insult to injury”.

AUT announced the redundancies as part of a series of proposed organisational changes, designed to address the “financial challenges” the university is experiencing, on September 5.

That was despite making a profit of $12 million in both 2020 and 2021 – almost double the university’s projections.

Speaking on behalf of AUT staff members who belong to the Tertiary Education Union, branch president David Sinfield said Salesa should meet with staff face-to-face and take their questions.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Damon Salesa became the vice-chancellor of AUT earlier this year. (File photo)

Sinfield said in the three weeks that had lapsed since the redundancies were announced, the vice-chancellor had yet to directly address any staff who may be affected.

“I represent over 720 AUT staff members and I can safely say that Salesa’s handling of everything has left people even more angry than before,” Sinfield said.

An AUT academic – who Stuff has agreed not to name due to concerns for his career – cited a 14-minute Zoom call hosted by Salesa on September 16 as a “classic example of the total lack of respect management have demonstrated throughout this process”.

He said the Zoom call had been advertised as a question and answer session.

“We very quickly realised there would be no space for questions or answers. He was just repeating what was said in the initial announcement.

“Actions speak louder than words and I know I’m not alone in saying that AUT's actions here are a complete slap in the face that adds insult to injury.”

He called on Salesa to “front up and answer any questions staff may have”.

A long-term senior lecturer at AUT – who Stuff has also agreed not to name due to concerns about her career – said a lack of transparency around the redundancies had been the most frustrating part for a lot of staff.

“For a lot of us, this isn’t the first time we’ve been through a redundancy, but our big concern here is the way it’s been handled.

“There’s been no transparency, no sharing of information, no sense we’re in this together – indeed, since the redundancies were announced, there’s been no communication of any substance whatsoever,” she said.

Salesa said the size of AUT meant he “probably won’t get a chance to meet with all staff face-to-face”.

He added that management “have endeavoured to be as transparent as possible throughout the entire process”.

There were “a range of avenues [for staff] to express their concerns and seek further information as required”, he said.

AUT’s announcement of mass job cuts comes amid a national vote by Tertiary Education Union members as to whether sector-wide strike action should be taken to secure an 8% pay rise.