Extensive consultation held over possible closure of rural school

There is no set timeline for the possible closure of a rural Manawatū school.

Linton Country School near Palmerston North is facing closure because of unstable governance, a fluctuating and declining roll, and the risk of financial viability.

Associate education minister Jan Tinetti last month advised the school was going through a consultation process about its potential closure. Consultation closed on September 9.

Any decision would follow the requirements of the Education Act and Training Act 2022 and be made by the associate minister.

READ MORE:

* Century-old school near Huntly set to close

* Timaru South School asked to implement zoning

* Falling roll forces closure of Pahīatua's Hillcrest School



Ministry of Education hautū Te Tai Whenua (Central deputy secretary) Jocelyn Mikaere said in a statement there had been “extensive” consultation about the school closure with iwi, whānau, community, and with other interested parties.

“All the Linton Country School families attended a whānau meeting, nine people representing six households attended the community consultation, and we also consulted with local iwi and schools.

“We received verbal feedback at the meetings and also two pieces of written feedback. All feedback has been collated into a report for minister Tinetti.”

Mikaere said there was no set timeline for Tinetti to make a decision and understood the anxiety that uncertainty brought, especially for ākonga (pupils) and their whānau.

“We’re working with the school to ensure ākonga wellbeing is supported, and their learning is not disrupted, as we work through this decision-making process.”

A commissioner was appointed to the school in August to support school governance. The school’s board was dissolved when a commissioner was appointed.

Mikaere previously told Stuff the commissioner requested Tinetti consider closing the school due to several factors including the declining roll, limited prospective students in the local area, most pupils lived outside the local community, financial viability, and an inability to maintain stable governance.

The other reasons behind the possible closure listed on the ministry’s consultation website were: a particular child’s needs may be better served in another school with specialist resources and easy accessibility to other schools for pupils.

Stuff asked the school’s commissioner Andrew Murray for comment and he provided a response that repeated part of Mikaere’s statement.

He thanked those who contributed to the consultation process.

As of July 1, 10 pupils were enrolled at the school, with none enrolled at year 4, 6, 7 and 8 levels.

In 2017, Linton Country School’s roll dropped to one pupil, having been 12 at the end of the previous year.

There were discussions about the viability of the school and the board contemplated closure, but the decision was made for the school to stay open.

The roll grew to two children, then five and hopes were high for a sustainable future at the school.