School attendance was down in term 3, but that may be a good thing

School attendance is still down, but that may not be bad news. (File photo)

School attendance is still down from previous years – but educators say it may be because more students are staying home when sick.

On the best day for attendance in term 3, only 85% of students were in classrooms. That was fewer students on seats than this time in 2021, when national attendance peaked above 90%.

Kyle Brewerton​, the vice-president of the Auckland Primary Principals Association, said the continued dip in attendance could be down to an attitude shift around illness.

“In years gone by, it was pretty common to see kids sniffing and coughing around schools. Now, that’s not the case. People are staying home when they’re unwell,” he said.

READ MORE:

* 'Covid soup': Schools struggling through the eye of the Omicron storm

* Covid-19: School attendance sharply divided by decile as term begins

* Classrooms empty out as kids stay at home amid Covid-19 fears



“I think it's good. It means those that are here are able to stay here. The sickness doesn’t spread to other kids and teachers.

“If you're going to school when you are unwell – you’re feeling bad, you’re not being productive,” he said.

However, Brewerton stressed there still may be other factors at play like increased anxiety and the rising cost of living.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Blue Light Youth Programme aims to keep truant youth engaged and less likely to make poor life choices.

Stephen Lethbridge​, the principal of Point Chevalier School, said he was also seeing more students stay home when sick.

“People are choosing to stay away because of illness, which is a justified absence and something we would encourage,” he said.

“We’ve got open borders and we've got other viruses around in the community that [have] hit a lot more people than Covid.

“Schools are saying and have been saying, ‘Hey, if you're sick, stay home,” he said.

Lethbridge said he was discouraged by discussions about school absences that didn’t take justified absences into account.

“It's quite frustrating hearing some of the political narratives around attendance because parents are doing what schools have been asking them to do and that is to keep their kids home when they’re sick,” he said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff On the best day for attendance in term 3, only 85% of students were in classrooms. (File photo)

Newmarket Primary School principal Wendy Kofoed said waves of winter sickness of subsidised in her school.

“The levels of flu have decreased. We’re not seeing as many other illnesses as well.

“We still have to be cautious and there are still children wearing masks, but it’s much better than before,” she said.

Although it was good for students to stay home while sick, it was best to get them back to school as soon as possible, she said.

“We need 100% attendance – we have high expectations of getting all children back to school. Every child is important,” she said.