Family couldn't afford child's hearing device, then they won on Lotto scratchie

Zoe Black has audio processing disorder, but was not able to get funded hearing aids. Her family was "very lucky" to win Lotto and self-fund the devices.

A Lotto ‘scratch-to-win’ card is paying for a child’s medically recommended hearing device because she doesn’t fit government’s criteria, an Ashburton parent says.

Wendy Black and her family hit an instant win with a Lotto card on Father's Day last year, just one month before her daughter Zoe was diagnosed with auditory processing disorder (APD).

“We were very lucky to be able to self-fund a remote microphone hearing aid system for her. And I mean literally lucky,” said Black.

The lottery win covered the $7000 cost for Zoe’s diagnosis, speech-language therapy, and a hearing device.

“If we hadn’t won that at that time, we would have had to go to the bank for a loan. We consider ourselves lucky. We only get one shot at getting her an education,” she said.

Auditory processing disorder (APD) distorts a person’s ability to process speech as it travels from the ear to the brain. It makes it difficult to hear in noisy environment.

“She struggled picking up the teacher's voice amidst background noise. In a busy classroom, she was always saying, what am I supposed to do?” Black said.

Zoe Black, 8, from Ashburton with her FMHA hearing device, which the family was able to afford because of a win on the Instant Kiwi scratch and win cards.

Zoe’s audiologist’s “main recommendation” was a remote microphone hearing aid system, Black said.

However, Black said she received advice that her daughter did not fit the government’s funding criteria because she wasn’t failing at school.

A medical diagnosis of APD is not enough to guarantee support, according to the Ministry of Education’s website.

The student must also meet a number of criteria, including to be working at least one year below the expected level.

“Applications need to include information that indicates there is an ongoing barrier to participation and progress for ākonga and that the school has plans in place to meet these needs,” said Ministry of Education spokesperson Sean Teddy.

The criteria didn’t make sense to Black.

“I remember thinking how stupid it is that you had to wait for your child to be failing before they can get help. It’s the old ambulance at the bottom of the cliff,” Black said.

Because of the family’s recent Lotto win, Black was able to pay $6320 for the latest model of microphone and hearing aids for Zoe.

However, not every family is so lucky.

Wendy Black/Supplied Wendy Black with her daughter, Zoe.

‘A rich person’s disease’

Audiologist and APD specialist Lisa Seerup​said it’s difficult to get support for APD without access to money.

“Hearing loss is a child poverty issue, but it's treated like a rich person’s disease. You don’t get tested unless you get that kind of money.

“Testing [for APD] costs between $600 to $1800,” she said.

Around 6.2% of children struggle with APD, and for Pacific Island children this percentage rises to an estimated 34%.

“It disproportionately affects Māori and Pasifika students. It’s common amongst people living in damp homes and could be caused by ear infections,” she said.

Children who don’t receive support for APD are often treated like disruptive students, Seerup said.

“Kids in classrooms who don't have access to money are treated as bad kids, they’re acting out for no reason, but really they can’t hear.

“There’s a significant loss of confidence, unwillingness to attend school, fatigue, loss of social skills and lots of frustration. Some reported depression in their children,” she said.

Changes to funding

APD advocate Leonie Wilson​ believes the Ministry of Education shouldn’t be able to determine whether a child with APD gets access to hearing aids.

“Highly skilled audiologists diagnose these kids, prescribe hearing aids and then someone in the Education system says they can’t have access to it.

“Because [the children’s] hearing loss sits in another system of the ear-brain relationship [than other hearing loss], these kids are excluded and discriminated against,” Wilson said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The family was able to buy the hearing device due to an instant win on a scratchcard. (File photo)

Ministry of Education spokesperson Sean Teddy said the ministry was aware of parents’ grievances with APD funding and was working on a more holistic system.

“We are aware that there can be frustrations for whānau who have ākonga who may have hearing loss.

“The assessment for auditory processing disorder sits with audiologists, while the funding for the Remote Microphone Hearing Aid system (RMHA) for those students who are receiving additional learning supports in school is with Ministry of Education,” Teddy said.

The Ministry of Education is working with the Ministry of Disabled People to create “whole of life” hearing support for students with a diagnosed hearing loss.