Massey staff feeling overworked and undervalued take industrial action

From left; Georgia Davey, Rachel Summers and Bron Comrie-Evans prepare for Thursday’s protest by creating placards for the TEU-led protest at Massey University.

Striking Massey University staff members hope taking industrial action will send a clear message to the university they feel overworked and undervalued.

Thousands of university staff nationwide are striking on Thursday as part of action over failed pay increase negotiations. The union is asking for an 8% pay increase.

An estimated 7000 academics, researchers and general staff from Auckland, Auckland University of Technology, Canterbury, Lincoln, Otago, Victoria, Waikato and Massey universities will take part.

There will be action at all three of Massey’s campuses from 9.30am to 11.30am. In Palmerston North union members will gather on concourse and march to the university’s front entrance.

The Tertiary Education Union has been negotiating with Massey for the next collective agreement and has been pushing for a meaningful pay rise to keep up with inflation and recognise the worth of staff.

Union organiser Lawrence O’Halloran said the university's offer was unacceptable given the rate of inflation.

“Members are feeling undervalued and are not willing to accept what would be an effective pay cut. They want to take action so the employer knows how serious they are.

“They are seeing their colleagues leave tertiary education, they are seeing their colleagues go overseas. They are being overworked and undervalued and making a statement that this cannot continue.”

He said the union was not of the view negotiations had broken down, but believed Massey needed to make a realistic offer to take into account inflation being at 7.3% and the rising cost of living.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF TEU staff at Waikato university will be part of a nationwide strike on Thursday.

Last week union members across the country voted in strike ballots and 87% voted to strike.

Of the more than 1000 union members at Massey, the decision to strike was “overwhelming”.

O’Halloran said Thursday would be the start of eight days of action.

“There will be other action that may or may not include industrial action for those eight days.”

More information would come out later, he said.

University management met on Wednesday morning to discuss things and would continue to meet to assess the situation.

A Massey spokesperson said in a statement the university was continuing to seek urgent mediation with the unions via the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment.

“The university remains committed to bargaining constructively and in good faith with the unions and is hopeful we can get back to the negotiations as soon as possible.”

The spokesperson said Massey was committed to providing “a continuity of service” to students and staff to ensure any disruption was minimal.

Students could apply for an extension to assignments if they believed they had been disrupted by the strike.

The spokesperson said the university respected the employee’s rights to strike and would not deduct their pay this time.