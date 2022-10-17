Schools feeding record number of children daily as cost of living rises

Hagley Preschool in Christchurch is on a waiting list to receive support from charity KidsCan to help take "one stressor" away from families.

As schools return for term four, more than 49,000 children in New Zealand schools are getting KidsCan breakfasts daily – the highest number it’s ever been.

Zara Buckman​, principal of Waatea School in south Auckland’s Favona, said she had seen the need for support in her community skyrocket over the past year.

“It’s kai. It’s families who have no transport, no money for petrol. We’ve got many whānau who only have one income,” she said.

The children’s charity KidsCan is now supporting more than a third of New Zealand schools – 877 schools and 177 early childhood centres – with food and clothing.

“If it takes a sandwich to get a child to do some maths, then that’s what we’ll do,” Buckman said. “We’ll go to the ends to make school a place for them. It comes down to our kids.”

Waatea School provides breakfasts, lunches and afternoon tea to all students, through several initiatives.

Stacy Squires/Stuff KidsCan is now feeding 49,000 kids a day amid the growing economic crisis, a rise of more than 10,000 children since the start of the year. (File photo)

Buckman said providing food made a “huge difference” to students’ motivation, attendance and behaviour.

But she worried about families struggling financially through the holidays with the same support.

“We know that it’s added pressure to our whānau having to feed our kids three meals a day when they’re so used to getting it at school.”

Every day at the school gates, she had conversations with families about the rising cost of living, she said.

“It’s even on my staff’s minds as well. We’re all feeling the pinch,” she said.

Stan Tiatia,​ the principal at Papatoetoe North School, also said many families in his school community had been “steamrolled” by Covid and inflation.

“[Families are] doing the absolute best for their children, but they're at a stage where they don’t have the capacity to focus on learning. It's all about surviving and getting through.

“There are the ones that work with hospitality, with the airport, with services industries. They’ve been totally affected because of Covid. Their work dried up. They are on limited hours and casual contracts.

“Now they have to make up for three years of lack. Now, they’re working two jobs or working overnight. They’ve got to make up for all that time. They’re in survival mode,” Tiatia said.

Papatoetoe North School has been partnered with KidsCan for about a decade, he said.

Julie Chapman​, KidsCan founder and chief executive, said the reality for many families was “pretty dire”.

“We’re seeing record demand for KidsCan food at school, as families go hungry at home.

“But with our costs rising and a drop in people able to donate every month, we need more help from individuals and businesses too.

“Too much of the burden is falling on overwhelmed teachers and they need all the support we can give them,” she said.