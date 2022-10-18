Educators call for nationwide teacher-only day to get to grips with NCEA changes

Teachers say they need a day without students to get together and figure out changes to NCEA. (File photo)

Educators are calling for a teacher-only day to get a handle on the new NCEA system before it rolls out.

The start date for the NCEA changes is 2024, but the government has not offered any teacher-only days next year to help with the transition.

“If you are asking people to change something, then you need to give them the resource to do that,” Post Primary Teachers’ Association head Melanie Webber said.

“Schools have already planned their calendars for next year and we still don’t have notification of what supports are going to be in place for this mandatory implementation.”

The changes to NCEA – which focus more heavily on numeracy and literacy – come in response to concerns secondary school students don’t have basic reading and writing skills.

The new system has faced criticism, with some parents calling it a “one-size-fits-all” education system and others saying the tests are too hard after reports of high rates of failure.

Full NCEA pilots for level one of the new system will take place over the next year and be fully implemented across the country by 2024.

NCEA level two will be implemented in 2025 and level three will be in place by 2026, according to the Ministry of Education.

A national teacher-only day would allow schools to work together and come to grips with how the new system would operate, Webber said.

“A lot of teachers are in survival mode at the moment. They’re just getting through. We don’t have the capacity to be able to be doing this larger-picture thinking.

“If this needs to happen then there needs to be more resources put into supporting it, which currently there aren’t,” she said.

Webber said the Ministry of Education had asked the PPTA to include an extra teacher-only day in its collective agreement – a proposal she said was “ridiculous”.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Ellen MacGregor-Reid said the government was balancing the request for additional teacher-only days “with continuity of school time for students”.

The ministry was considering the request for a teacher-only day in 2023 and had provided resources and training days this year to help schools through the NCEA changes, MacGregor-Reid said.

“These resources support schools to explore in more depth why this change is important, consider some of the real-life successes in supporting Mana ōrite mō te mārautanga Māori in secondary schools and korero about where their school is currently sitting on its own journey.

“To further prepare schools and kura for the implementation of the new achievement standards in 2024, the Ministry is currently establishing new implementation roles to provide more direct support to schools and kura from 2023.”