Yeah, Nah: Would you support an extra teacher-only day next year?

Educators want an extra teacher-only day in 2023 to get to grips with the new NCEA system.

The changes, which will be in place in 2024, come in response to concerns high school students don't have basic reading and writing skills.

The Post Primary Teachers’ Association says teachers nationwide need a day without students so they can get together and figure out the changes.

That would come on top of any teacher-only days already scheduled for 2023.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Extra credits for Auckland NCEA students due to time in lockdown

* Students want more NCEA changes: Lockdown 'just pulled away all the motivation'

* Taking credit from other subjects scrapped as students not literacy, numeracy-ready



123RF Changes to NCEA will be in place for level one in 2024. (File photo)

Would you support a teacher-only day at your child’s school?

Have your say in our poll.