'They haven't been back since lockdown': 8500 children still missing from schools

More than 8500 children are missing from school.

The number of children not getting any schooling hit a record high five months ago and hasn’t dropped back since.

“I had a whānau of six come through and three of the kids hadn’t been at school since after the first lockdown,” said Zara Buckman​, principal of Waatea School earlier this week.

“We’re talking about kids who were 5, 6 and 8 years old – all that time in school lost,” she said.

In the first quarter of the year, the number of children aged 6 to 16 who were not receiving any education jumped from 4949 to 8602 – and has plateaued after that high.

The high number holds steady till September, when 8509 students had completely fallen out of the education system, many of whom hadn’t been to a single class in more than a year.

This is despite an $88 million government funding package towards improving student attendance and engagement, including $40m specifically for regional response plans.

Buckman said the continued high absentee numbers is not a matter of families letting kids chill at home.

“Some whānau are having to choose between using transport money to send their kids to school or get to their job. It’s a vicious cycle.

“There’s no breathing space to go, ‘Actually, I’ve got extra money. I can do both.’ Families are just trying to survive,” she said.

If students are absent for a month with no explanation, they are removed from the school roll and referred to the Ministry of Education’s attendance service.

The ministry then hands the student’s information to an attendance agency, which tries to track down the child and make a re-enrolment plan.

Grant McMillan​, principal of James Cook High School, said about 120 students didn’t return to his school at the start of this year.

They gave no notice and just dropped off the map, he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Associate Education minister Jan Tinetti said the government is committed to improving school attendance. (File photo)

“It took us several months to track [the non-enrolled students] all down. We’ve finally tracked down all but eight,” he said.

Half of those students have left Auckland and have not continued any form of schooling, McMillan said.

“The legacy of Covid is that we have nearly two years of families being told schooling can be optional.

“We get to the start of this year and a whole lot of students still haven’t come back. Schools then start to report them as missing,” he said.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Sean Teddy said attendance services are being redesigned to give more power to local communities, schools, iwi and whānau.

“Te Mahau is midway through phase 2 of the Attendance Service redesign. South Auckland, the Bay of Plenty/Waiariki and Wellington already have a redesigned Attendance Service in place.

“All other regions across the country have entered into the procurement and contracting phase of the redesign, working with school leaders, mana whenua and the community,” he said.

Contracts for new services will be signed by the end of 2022, according to Teddy.

Associate education minister Jan Tinetti said the government is committed to improving school attendance.

“We need our kids in school so that they have the education they deserve,” she said.