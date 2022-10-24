Grave concerns as nearly 1000 students absent from school for more than a year

Thousands of students were not enrolled in schools as of July, with 912 not enrolled for more than a year. (File photo)

The government says almost 1000 children have been missing from the education system for over a year, but educators say the real number may be significantly higher.

Youth worker Brendon Crompton said the number didn’t line up with the reality of what he was seeing.

“Around 1000 children is too low. We have had more than 4000 referrals [of chronically absent students] since the start of the year,” he said.

A total of 8403 students were not enrolled in schools as of July. Of those, 912 of those had been unenrolled for more than a year, according to government data.

READ MORE:

* $40m of Govt cash will help tackle truancy, but there's no easy fix - youth worker

* Family couldn't afford child's hearing device, then they won on Lotto scratchie

* 'Keep your carbon in the soil': Students strike again against climate change



If students are absent for a month with no explanation, they are removed from the school roll and referred to the Ministry of Education’s attendance service.

Stuff/Jericho Rock-Archer It's been labelled a national crisis by politicians but Mose Skipworth has a plan to stop truancy in its tracks. (Video first published May 27, 2022)

The ministry then tries to track down those children and make a re-enrolment plan.

Crompton said the number might be low because chronically absent kids often enrolled back in schools with no intention to attend.

“You’ve got families who have failed education, whose kids don’t do well in mainstream school and don’t want to be there. They opt for correspondence school, Te Kura,” he said.

“Then [the students] get non-enrolled from Te Kura because they don’t attend, they do no work.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Brendon Crompton is an ex-police officer, who now works for Oranga Tamariki and works with south Auckland youth offenders and truant teenagers for Blue Light Youth Foundation.

That meant many children who hadn’t been to school for more than a year didn’t get included in that number, because they’d been enrolled in school for a short blip.

“It’s a cycle. It just goes around in a big loop,” Crompton said.

Pat Newman​, the chairperson of Tai Tokerau Principals' Association, said the number also didn’t match up with what he was seeing in Northland schools.

“It doesn’t seem to be an accurate number if it's for all of New Zealand. I suspect the real number is much higher,” he said.

Newman said he’d seen an improvement in the number of kids who had jumped ship from the education system in the past few months, but more needed to be done.

“If we don’t know where they are, we don’t know if they are even alive,” he said.

Newman said the reasons children may be out of education for over a year were complex, but the main player was poverty.

“It’s transport, it’s food, it’s families who are struggling with Oranga Tamariki,” he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti says battling chronic non-attendance requires inter-agency collaboration.

Associate Minister for Education Jan Tinetti said dealing with the deep-rooted causes of chronic non-attendance was “extremely complex and often requires inter-agency collaboration”.

“The impacts from the disruption of Covid in late 2021 have also contributed to the complexities of addressing non-enrolled referrals,” she said.

The government launched the Attendance and Engagement Strategy in June to help tamariki engage with learning.

As part of Budget 2022, Attendance Services also received an extra $6m over four years to help address pressures. It was part of a broader $88 million package to increase attendance.

“This extra funding allows providers to increase capacity to support schools to effectively manage attendance, reduce unjustified absence rates and non-enrolment,” Tinetti said.