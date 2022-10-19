Massey University staff strike again to send message over pay demands

Massey University staff at the Manawatu campus in Palmerston North strike as they continue to seek an 8% payrise.

Striking Massey University staff are prepared to continue with industrial action as Tertiary Education Union members demand a fair pay agreement.

Union members went on strike for two hours at Massey’s campuses in Palmerston North, Auckland and Wellington on Wednesday as part of action over failed pay increase negotiations. The union is asking for an 8% pay increase and the university has offered 3%.

It is the second time this month Massey staff have gone on strike and the one earlier this month was part of a nationwide strike.

Massey had said it was committed to bargaining constructively.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Massey University staff strike for a better pay offer on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday staff in Palmerston North gathered on concourse, marched to the university’s front entrance, then to the Refectory building, where they made demands of vice-chancellor Jan Thomas and chanted things like “hey, hey, ho, ho, you say 3% we say no”.

Union organiser Lawrence O’Halloran said staff were on strike because they wanted to send a clear message to Thomas that she needed to make a realistic pay offer and come back to the negotiation table.

He said it was a crucial issue and members were prepared to keep going.

“The only way forward for the university is for the vice-chancellor to start attending to the concerns of her staff.

“The university is not about buildings, it’s not about websites, it’s not about infrastructure, it’s not about lofty rhetoric. It is about real people trying to serve students who need to pay the bills.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Lawrence O'Halloran says there is no evidence Massey’s vice-chancellor is listening to their demands.

The union and university attended mediation and the union has told the university it is available for negotiations at the earliest opportunity.

But there was “no evidence” the university was listening, O’Halloran said.

“It’s very frustrating for members. The vice-chancellor needs to understand staff conditions of work are students’ conditions of learning.

“Staff responded to the Covid crisis and now they’re expecting the vice-chancellor to respond to the cost of living crisis.

“Staff went above and beyond during the Covid crisis and they expect the vice-chancellor to go over and above the paltry offer that she has made in a time that we’re dealing with the highest inflation for 32 years.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff More than 100 people attend the strike that took place on the concourse and outside Jan Thomas’ office.

In his speech O’Halloran said the Tertiary Education Union’s state of the sector reporter listed work stress as the No 1 issue for staff, which was being caused by an unachievable workload, the threat of job cuts and uncaring institutional leaders.

Staff were not deducted pay for the strike.

Cassie McTavish works as a tutor in the school of humanities and social sciences.

She said she was “precariously employed” because she was only employed on fixed-term contracts when students were on campus during the year.

She said staff expertise was being undervalued and they could be spending time with whānau, but were instead were serving students.

“Every day Massey doesn’t respond to our pay claim, a fair pay claim, of 8%, we are getting poorer.”

A Massey spokesperson said in a statement university representatives and the unions held mediation in Manawatū last week and Massey was committed to bargaining constructively and in good faith.

The spokesperson said the university was committed to providing a continuity of service to students and staff so any disruption was minimal. All services continued during the strike.

Students could apply for an extension to assignments if they believed they had been disrupted by the strike.

“The university respects the right of employees to strike lawfully.”