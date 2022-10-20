More Māori youth achieving higher, but systemic change still needed - report

More Māori youth are achieving higher, but systemic change still needed, new report said.

More Māori rangatahi are achieving highly in education than three years ago, but systemic change is still needed, new data shows.

The Vodafone Aotearoa foundation’s Taiohi Insights report, released on Thursday, shows more Māori are also leaving school with high-level qualifications every year.

Almost 50% of rangatahi Māori left high school with NCEA level three in 2021, compared with 35% in 2018.

The number of Māori aged between 19 and 25 without qualifications has also “drastically dropped” by 18% from 2018 to 2021.

Despite these improvements, Māori and Pasifika student’s NCEA achievement is still lower than those of Asian and Pākehā students.

Rangatahi insights lead on the report, Ta’ase Vaoga, said that shouldn’t be the case.

“While educational outcomes in a snapshot are improving for rangitahi Māori, there are still many people left behind. The systems are not working for our young people,” she said.

School attendance across New Zealand took a massive hit this year, as the full brunt of rising costs of living and repeated lockdowns hammered already struggling families.

The report shows Māori youngsters are more than twice as likely to face poverty, disadvantage and exclusion than their Pākehā counterparts.

“We don’t need to fix our young people. We need to fix the systems that view them through a deficit lens – systems which consistently exclude them from opportunities.

“It is all our responsibility to work in ways that make meaningful difference to future generations,” Vaoga said.

School attendance across New Zealand took a massive hit this year, as the full brunt of rising costs of living and repeated lockdowns hammered already struggling families.

The same as this report was released, police announced they made hundreds of arrests and laid thousands of charges in recent months for crimes ranging from burglary, robbery and unlawful taking offences to ramraids and smash-and-grabs.

Many of these young people are not engaged in education and attendance at school is irregular or difficult to determine, Assistant Commissioner Chambers said.

“We know that what drives this offending is a complex issue that police can’t solve alone, so we have also been working with other agencies on alternative resolutions for some of these young people.

“For the vast majority they have been involved in some form of family harm, and it’s almost certain many have been exposed to violence from a young age as either victims or witnesses,” he said.

The report said more needs to be done to uplift young people, including giving more decision-making power to iwi and community-led organisations and raising the benefit and minimum wage.

“Action is required now if we’re to secure a future for rangatahi where they have opportunities to realise their aspirations,” the report said.

The Taiohi Insights report is based on government data that Vodafone does not use internally.