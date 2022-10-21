Massey staff upset over restructure proposal

Tertiary Education Union organiser Ben Schmidt says union members are stunned over a Massey University proposal to cut staff.

The Tertiary Education Union says its members are devastated after a Massey University proposal to cut jobs and restructure staff.

The union said the proposal, which was released this week, would cut as many as 72 roles or change the jobs of many long-serving staff across its campuses in facilities management, operations and sustainability departments.

The affected positions range from maintenance workers to administrators and other staff.

Union organiser Ben Schmidt said members were stunned.

“The proposed cuts and changes show a complete lack of understanding and respect for their crucial work and long service.

“These staff are essential to maintaining safe and thriving campuses, yet include some of the lowest paid staff at the university.”

The union said the proposed changed would lead to already overworked and under-resourced staff being stretched even further.

“Union members have raised serious concerns about the potential health and safety implications of any further increases to workloads without better resourcing,” it said in a statement.

The union has raised concerns about the process.

“The Massey vice-chancellor Jan Thomas needs to front up and listen to their staff, stop cutting jobs, and instead work to fully resource and support the essential work of these invaluable staff,” Schmidt said.

A university spokesperson said in a statement Covid-19 had dramatically altered how workplaces operated and Massey had to continue to find ways to operate efficiently.

The proposal for change for national facilities, operations and sustainability followed a discussion document which was released to staff in those areas in July.

Staff were invited to provide feedback to create a more efficient model.

Massey is now seeking feedback from staff on this proposal.

“It would be purely speculative to give any indication of the outcome of the review, while the process is still ongoing.

“We continue to engage with and actively encourage our staff to be part of this process.”