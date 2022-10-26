'Devastated' Massey staff strike for a third time as they call for pay increase

Massey University staff went on strike for the third time over pay negotiations with the university.

Tertiary Education Union members at Massey University feel they have had to take extreme action to have their voices heard, going on strike for a third time.

Union members went on strike at Massey’s three campuses again on Wednesday afternoon, the third strike in three weeks, as the union and the university have not been able to agree on pay increase negotiations.

The union says its members are underpaid and overworked, and is asking for an 8% increase.

Massey has offered a 3.5% rise and says it is “committed to bargaining constructively and in good faith with the unions”.

READ MORE:

* Massey University supports schools strike for climate change

* Industrial dispute between Massey University and flying instructors reaches standoff

* No physio for 24 hours: Waikato strike adds to a cluster as worker issues hit tipping point



DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tertiary Education Union members are demanding a pay rise from the university to better recognise their worth.

The previous two strikes were for two hours, but this time staff went on strike from 1pm to 5pm.

Massey staff again marched around campus and then set up a soup kitchen outside the Refectory building to signify members not being able to pay their bills.

Branch co-president Te Awatea Ward said what staff had been offered was a long way from the 7.2% rate of inflation.

“We just want to show [vice-chancellor] Jan Thomas that we are serious about negotiating a pay rise.

“This isn’t something that’s going to go away. Staff are upset, they’re devastated. They feel the university is valuing buildings over staff.”

She said staff were feeling ignored, although they had agreed to go back to the negotiating table with the university on Tuesday.

“Why do we have to wait and do this just so we can negotiate a collective agreement ... we have had to take reasonable action to get heard, extreme action to get heard and staff are not being heard.”

She said the reason staff were striking was because they loved their job and wanted things to improve, but felt their sense of being valued was undermined.

The university announcing proposals to restructure departments has added to the stress for some staff members.

One staff member Stuff spoke to, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of punishment, was disappointed with the pay offer.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tertiary Education Union branch co-president Te Awatea Ward says university staff are upset.

“People aren’t asking for above, they’re just wanting to keep up with the costs.”

They held placards calling for fair contracts for tutors and “fair wages, not slave wages”, and chanted about “people power” and union power”.

“When workers’ rights are under attack, stand up, fight back,” they called.

A university spokesperson said students were on study break, so the effect of the strike was likely to be minimal.

“Approximately two thirds of our staff are not union members. They remain committed to providing continuity of service and continue to work across the university to ensure any impact or disruption is minimal.

“All services will remain in operation over the period of strike action.”

Students could apply for an extension to assignments if they believed strike action would affect them.

The spokesperson said the university respected the right of employees to strike lawfully.

Staff have not been deducted pay for the three strikes.