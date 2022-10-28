Massey University's student associations merged into one

Massey University Students’ Association president Marla Beissel, left, and executive member Izza Atif discuss changes to the university’s student associations.

The amalgamation of all of Massey University's students associations into one overarching body is nearing completion.

The student associations have for the past couple of years been working to combine the 10 associations spread across the university's three campuses and distance students.

The student association on the Palmerston North campus, the Massey University Students' Association (MUSA), held a special general meeting on Wednesday where it was decided to become part of the new organisation, the Massey University Students’ Association Federation (MUSAF).

The association tried to hold the meeting last week, but it was postponed because it could not get a quorum. There was only a handful of people at this week’s meeting, but sufficient people attended online.

READ MORE:

* By-election looms for Massey student association

* New student president tasked with improving engagement

* Massey University student associations merger delayed



The Manawatū Māori students’ association Manawatahi and the Massey University Pasifika Students' Association are included in the amalgamation.

MUSA president Marla Beissel said the university had mandated that the service level agreement all the associations received was merged into one.

“If we don't agree Massey University will no longer fund MUSA at all,” she said. “If we do not merge we'll cease to exist.

“That would mean staff might lose their job and we might not have services on campus.”

If MUSA did not join the new association it would have to create a new governance structure, which would not be funded by the university.

The management of MUSA's business units, Radio Control, the campus shop and the flats it owns, were transferred to MUSAF, but will continue as independent businesses for the benefit of Manawatū students.

Beissel said if it wasn't transferred to MUSAF, a new governance structure would have had to have been created to manage them.

Because that structure didn't exist it would have gone to the university's control first and Beissel wanted the assets kept in student hands.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A small group of students attended the meeting about the restructure of Massey University’s student associations.

All the profits would still go towards Manawatū students, and MUSAF would need to consult Manawatū students to be able to do anything with the money, Beissell said.

“There's no risk to putting it in MUSAF.”

There will be three presidents, a general president, a Māori president and a Pasifika president, as well as campus vice presidents and other student reps.

The new board’s voting structure will have 50% Māori voting rights and 50% non Māori.

There will be an appointment model for the presidents and elections at the start of next year for the remaining roles.

People will be shortlisted for the president roles, then interviewed and appointed by a panel.

Beissel said she hoped the new presidents would be appointed soon after the special general meetings and amalgamations were done.

She called for anyone from the student body to stand for a role.

The MUSAF constitution was adopted and MUSA was wound down, but there was no fixed date for this to be finalised.

There was a lot to be done to make sure the new structure was realised, Beissel said.