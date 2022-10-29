Massey University staff demoralised over proposal to cut jobs

Tertiary Education Union organiser Ben Schmidt is opposed to potential job cuts in restructure proposals from Massey University.

Massey University staff fearing they will lose their job under a restructure proposal are feeling shocked and demoralised.

The university last week released a proposal that the Tertiary Education Union feared could slash as many as 72 roles or change the jobs of staff in facilities management, operations and sustainability departments. Affected positions range from maintenance workers to administrators and other staff.

Stuff spoke to a group of affected staff who wanted to remain anonymous because they were worried about being punished by the university. They were all fearful about the outcome of the proposal.

One said the proposal was shocking, laughable and ridiculous, with staff only given a short time to respond.

Another said the proposal had been very vague, and they hadn’t been given enough information about how they could be affected.

They said it had been done poorly, and the university felt like a dictatorship.

“It’s made us feel marginalised and undervalued. Morale is low and we are losing expertise.”

A third staff member said enthusiasm had not been high since they were given the proposal.

A spokesperson for the university declined to comment on the claims and said it would be speculative to give any indication of the outcome of the proposal during the process.

Tertiary Education Union organiser Ben Schmidt said removing staff from these areas would lead to health and safety concerns, without sufficient people in those roles.

He said one example in the proposal was the only plumber on the Manawatū campus would be made redundant and there wasn’t convincing evidence outsourcing work would save money.

“It will only make things worse for the campus. It shows complete disregard for the workers who want to see campuses that are thriving, that are safe and well to work and study at.

“That can't happen if facilities management and operations staff continue to be under resourced and have job cuts.”

David Unwin/Stuff Schmidt says the only plumber on Massey’s Manawatū campus would be made redundant in the proposed restructure.

The union opposed any job cuts and Schmidt said union members did not have enough information about the proposal or time to process it.

“Fundamentally this is about the need for the vice-chancellor to put people before profit and stop cutting jobs.

“This is a major proposal which would see significant cuts to staffing. Facilities management and operations are essential jobs for the campus.

“Many may be long-serving, experienced staff who already feel overworked and overstretched in their jobs. They are trying to do what they do in an understaffed department.”

The university spokesperson said the proposal was focused on “consolidating and rationalising functions to create a structure that is more closely aligned with the university’s needs”, so it was well placed to deal with challenges.

They said the university had engaged with affected staff since a discussion document was released in July, where staff were able to submit feedback and help shaped the proposal.

Massey is now seeking feedback from staff on the proposal and providing any information requested. No final decision would be made until all feedback was “thoroughly considered”.

The university is also in the midst of change after another restructure proposal for general administration and finance was made in August. After staff consultation, the change was split into two phases.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Massey University employees take part in the nationwide strike on Thursday. First published October 6.

The first phase is for general staff not associated with colleges, which the Massey spokesperson said was implementing “new ways of working”, where 28 positions were disestablished, including 11 positions which were already vacant.

“There are 47 new positions being established and the process for application and appointment to new positions is underway, as well as redeployment activity.”

Phase two is the staff in the university’s colleges and a discussion document will be released to start working with staff soon.

Schmidt said it was too early to know whether jobs would be lost in phase two, but the union opposed the phase one changes, even if there was an increase in positions.

“That doesn't change the fact they are still disestablishing jobs, making people redundant and putting people through a stressful process.

“There’s no guarantee people who lose their jobs are going to end up win another job. Even if they do, it's a massive traumatic process to go through.”