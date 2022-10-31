Teacher's licence revoked after sexual relationship with her former student

An Auckland teacher has been found guilty of serious misconduct after an intimate relationship with a former student. (File photo)

An Auckland teacher who started an intimate relationship with a former student eight years younger than her has had her teacher’s licence revoked.

“Professional boundaries were blurred with the student ... very little time elapsed between the respondent leaving the college and the pair entering into a romantic relationship,” the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal said in its decision.

The student was 17 when their relationship started, although it did not become sexual until the month of his 18th birthday, according to the tribunal’s decision.

The tribunal revoked the woman’s teaching registration and ordered her to pay $458 in legal costs.

The teacher, the student and the school where the relationship occurred are all suppressed.

The year 12 student was in a vulnerable place when the teacher first approached him to offer help, the tribunal heard.

He was fresh out of a break-up, struggling with anxiety and depression and found it difficult to cope with his school work. His class attendance was at just 44%.

“[I was] totally collapsed and broken inside ... there was no friends, no families and no one was around me at all,” he told the tribunal.

“I started to lose motivation to work, to get to school, to wake up, to even eat.”

The teacher invited him to lunchtime tutorials in April and later to an out-of-school farewell dinner with her friends.

She said they were “genuine offers of help” because she was concerned for the student’s wellbeing.

Martin Hunter/Stuff The student was fresh out of a break-up and struggling with anxiety and depression and found it difficult to cope with his school work. (File photo)

“She came to me like a saviour to make my life go easier,” the student said.

By July, the teacher had resigned and was set to leave New Zealand. The student said around this time, the “lines of being a close friend were quite blurry”.

During school holidays, the 17-year-old went to the same country as his teacher and a romantic relationship began.

It became sexual on the month of his 18th birthday.

When the student returned to school– now in a long-term relationship with his former teacher – he started seeing a psychologist.

“At the beginning of term 3, I felt really numb, and I didn’t really want to stand up as I’ve been falling for too long... I was completely traumatised,” he said.

His low attendance, depression and anxiety continued. He was arrested for possession of cannabis.

As of May 2021, the relationship between the respondent and the student was ongoing.

The tribunal ruled the teacher’s behaviour constituted serious misconduct, despite the majority of the relationship taking place overseas and after the teacher’s resignation.

“The tribunal is concerned there is an element of grooming occurring in the respondent’s behaviour. Professional boundaries were blurred with the student before the romantic relationship commenced.

“Very little time elapsed between the respondent leaving the college and the pair entering into a romantic relationship.

“The tribunal is satisfied that the conduct here reflects adversely on the teacher’s fitness to be a teacher and may bring the teaching profession into disrepute,” the tribunal’s decision read.