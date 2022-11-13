Parents worried new school physical restraint guidelines won't protect children

James* was 5 years old when a teacher first strapped him to his wheelchair, preventing him from getting up.

He would kick and bite his mother as she sent him to school. She was told James’ aggression resulted from his physical and intellectual disabilities.

“I noticed over the Christmas holidays he stopped the biting and hurting. And I was like, ‘This kid’s trying to tell me something. He’s not happy,’” his mum said.

When she found out how he was restrained at school, James’ mum was horrified.

“We were trying to encourage him to learn to walk, and he was being stuck to his chair.

“I feel let down by a lot of people who must have seen it, and nobody said, ‘Hey that's not OK. I wouldn’t treat my own kids like that,’” she said.

Stuff spoke to several parents whose children have been physically restrained in education settings.

Their stories included children being physically held and pinned to the ground.

The Government has strict rules about when physical restraint can be used in schools and who can do it.

In February 2023, new guidelines will be released to help schools better understand when it’s appropriate to use physical restraint.

Parent and disability advocate Leonie Wilson​ is worried the new guidelines won’t protect kids at school.

“Our children are in distress and at their most vulnerable. They’re being put into environments that are really challenging for them, and then they are being blamed and restrained for falling to pieces and not coping,” she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF ORS funding for children with learning disabilities is in need of a reassessment to take into account the additional needs that arise in adulthood.

Wilson said physical restraint creates a “cycle of continuous trauma” where children don’t feel safe at school.

In the draft guidelines and the Education and Teaching Act 2020, physical restraint is defined as “physical force to prevent, restrict, or subdue the movement of the student’s body or part of the student’s body against the student’s will”.

This harm doesn't have to be physical. It includes any “significant emotional distress” suffered by the student or the other person.

Wilson doesn’t think this is right.

“Restraint should only ever be used to prevent imminent physical harm,” she said.

“Children being restrained need to be at the centre of these guidelines. They are the ones who will carry the greater burden of harm that will affect them for the rest of their lives.”

Supplied IHC director of advocacy Tania Thomas said she is pleased the new guidelines have a strong focus on communication.

IHC’s director of advocacy Tania Thomas​ said she is pleased the new guidelines have a strong focus on communication.

“Most children being restrained are under 12. They’re trying to communicate, and we haven’t managed to find a way to communicate that does not lead to restraints,” she said.

However, Thomas stressed that we don’t have enough data to really understand what’s really happening.

“We want more information collected around restraint in schools. We want to know which children are getting restrained and whether they have a disability or not.

“We won’t know if the guidelines and the rules are actually working unless we have that data,” she said.

Schools are required to report on all incidents of physical restraint, according to Ministry of Education spokesperson Sean Teddy.

“Current reporting includes ethnicity data, so we are able to track the use of physical restraint against ākonga Māori,” Teddy said.

The ministry has also prepared a draft reporting form, which includes whether the restrained child has learning support needs, he said.

Supplied Children’s Commissioner Frances Eivers said most incidents of physical restraint are avoidable.

Children’s Commissioner Frances Eivers​ said the use of restraint in schools was “far too high”.

“Ultimately the majority of instances of restraint are avoidable, traumatic for the child and their whānau and demeaning. With training, support and ministry oversight, the use of restraint should become near extinct.

“Between July 2017 and March 2021 mokopuna between the ages 4 and 18 were reported to have been restrained in schools 7662 times. It is a burden disproportionately borne by disabled mokopuna,” she said.

The Children’s Commissioner has been working with the Ministry of Education on the restraint rules and guidelines, but she said they would only be effective if they were embraced by schools.

“We need to see consistent, robust training for staff, including positive de-escalation practises and techniques to support mokopuna who struggle with their behaviour – such as identifying triggers, reducing stressors for students and helping students manage their own responses to stress,” she said.

Supplied Ministry of Education spokesperson Sean Teddy said schools are required to report on all incidents of physical restraint. (File photo)

Sean Teddy said the minister will also release “online training modules, webinars and resources” to help schools adapt to the new rules and guideline next year.

“Over the past two years, the ministry has been working with an advisory group of schooling sector, family and whānau, and disability community representatives to develop draft rules and guidelines on the use of physical restraint in schools that reflected the interests of all participants.

“We undertook public consultation on the draft rules and guidelines between November 2021 and April 2022,” he said.

Teddy said the guidelines acknowledge that physical restraint “can cause harm and hurt” and explained that the guidelines “seek to protect the rights of all ākonga, including those who are subject to the use of physical restraint”.

The ministry is also considering changing their definition of physical restraint to include preventing children from using mobility devices or assistive tech, Teddy said.

*Names have been changed to protect the anonymity of the children involved.