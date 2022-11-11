Waikato University suspend striking staff without pay for witholding students' grades

Pictured from Left, Dr Tawhanga Nopera, Health Promotions Coordinator, The University of Waikato and Shane Vugler - TEU Organiser

In a response to staff striking by withholding students’ marks, the University of Waikato will issue suspension notices to striking staff for the duration of their action – even those with no role in entering grades.

Industrial action taken by Tertiary Education Union (TEU) members at the University of Waikato branch has been rolling on for several months now. Members took strike in early October for an afternoon and picketed Health Minister Andrew Little after a visit to campus last week.

Withholding student marks, while controversial, has been a favoured method of industrial action for tertiary education staff nationwide who are angling for better pay and conditions.

An organiser for the TEU in the Waikato, Shane Vugler, says that staff will remain defiant even in the face of aggression from the university.

“This is an aggressive move by the Vice Chancellor, to suspend striking staff for three days with no pay for a strike that would have only seen our members refuse to undertake a small part of their job.”

Vugler, says the decision to suspend staff without pay is unparalleled in the tertiary education sector.

“Tactics such as these are rarely seen in the public sector,” he says.

Tom Lee/Stuff Waikato TEU members picket Health Minister Andrew Little.

Vugler says that thought as to the impact the suspension would have on students had been abandoned.

“I had a member call at 9.10am this morning who had been suspended. They had to invigilate an exam over zoom at 9.30am and because they had been suspended, couldn’t supervise. The vice-chancellor doesn’t understand the impact of the escalation on students.”

A spokesperson for the university said on Friday that the university were adamant about not paying striking staff.

“The University acknowledges that staff who participate in lawful strike action are entitled to do so, but because this is inconsistent with our commitment to continuing business as usual, we have determined that staff will not be paid while they are on strike,” they said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff TEU oragniser Shane Vugler says: “Tactics such as these are rarely seen in the public sector.”

The union’s co-president on campus Dr Tawhanga Nopera says the move from the university also impacts staff who are union members but do not enter grades.

“Some support staff are being suspended for refusing to do work they are not contractually obliged to do.”

This echoes the sentiment of National president Tina Smith, who said on Friday morning that the blanket suspension was “extremely disappointing”.

Smith questioned the rationale behind the university’s action.

“These staff are the people for whom students come. It’s deeply unfair.”