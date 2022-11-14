Exam marks delay for Auckland University students as staff protest over pay

TEU members at the University of Auckland will not be entering or releasing student marks this week.

Thousands of students at the University of Auckland may receive grades late as staff protest against “inadequate” pay.

Tertiary Education Union (TEU) members at the University of Auckland will not be “entering or releasing student marks or course marks” from 7pm on Monday until 7pm on Friday.

Students should receive grades between 10 and 20 days after their exam, according to the University of Auckland website.

The Tertiary Education Union did know how many students would be affected by the protest but said it was safe to say “the number would be in the thousands”.

“We understand that this action will cause inconvenience to students, which is something we don’t do lightly,” said TEU protest organiser Adam Craigie.

“However we have been forced into this by an employer that refuses to listen to staff repeatedly saying they are past breaking point.”

Craigie said the strike was sparked by “continued anger” that the University of Auckland has refused to increase pay to match inflation.

About 1500 members of staff at Auckland University are members of the TEU.

An academic in the humanities department, who Stuff agreed not to name to protect her job, said inflation has “effectively cut” her salary.

“I’m being asked to do more work because a bunch of my colleagues have been made redundant. I’m being asked to do their work on my old salary that can now buy me less.

“People are burnt out, and people have been leaving,” she said.

Craigie said TEU members at Auckland Uni are currently asking for a 7.2% pay rise, down from their previous 8% ask.

A University of Auckland spokesperson said “it is disappointing that this is happening at time when our students are completing their exams and approaching the end of the academic year”.

“The strike action by union members at all eight universities in Aotearoa New Zealand brought into sharp focus the concerns that our staff have about the rising cost of living.

“The university is acutely aware of these pressures and is committed to offering staff a fair and reasonable salary increase that provides financial certainty in a challenging economic environment.”

The spokesperson said Auckland University is working to ensure students will not be affected by the strike action, and stands by its offer.

“We have reiterated our previous offer of a general revision salary increase of 9% over two years, rising to 11% for staff earning $60,000 or less.”

The union began its strike with a rally outside the Auckland University clock tower at midday on Monday.

Psychology lecturer Barry Hughes said working through the pandemic has been tough for academics.

“For any staff, the work required during Covid was on top of an already very heavy workload. We’ve had staff leave and people have had to cover for them.

“It’s a compounding effect of more and more work and the reward for that is a pay offer that doesn’t even keep pace with inflation,” he said.

This strike action is just the latest this year.

Last month, 7000 university staff walked out in a nationwide strike as the TEU proposed an 8% pay rise for all staff to match rising inflation.

It was the first co-ordinated strike of staff from all eight New Zealand universities in 20 years.

The University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn previously told Stuff the university wasn’t in a position to meet union demands “without a significant increase in funding from central Government”.