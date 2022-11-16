Educators call Luxon 'misinformed' after he blames truancy on parents

Auckland school principals say Christopher Luxon is “misinformed” after he blamed low school attendance rates on parents and poor school leadership.

“Only 40% of our kids here in New Zealand go to school and no-one seems to care about it,” the National Party leader said.

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said Luxon’s understanding of attendance was “completely wrong”.

Tinetti said if a child self-isolated during Covid then they were “automatically not regularly attending”.

Regular attendance is measured by the proportion of students who go to school at least 90% of the time.

If a child misses five days of school a term then they are not regularly attending and are included within the 60% of students who don’t go to school, Tinetti said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said Christopher Luxon’s understanding of attendance was completely wrong.

On television’s AM Show on Wednesday, Luxon said some principals “are not focusing as strongly only on getting kids to school as they can”.

“The first thing is we have got to make sure the Government is actually putting resources into truancy officers, getting kids to school,” he said.

Less than two hours later, in an interview with Stuff, Luxon pivoted from school leaders to parents.

“We have got to call parents to account. It is not good enough that you just can’t wake up at seven o’clock and get your kids to school.

“You had the kids, it is your responsibility to make sure they have the education that you never had.”

David White/Stuff Secondary Principals’ Association president Vaughan Couillault​ said Christopher Luxon’s comments were misinformed and misdirected.

Secondary Principals’ Association president Vaughan Couillault​ said Luxon’s comments were misinformed and misdirected.

“Pointing the finger is not a solution, particularly around the work everyone has done to support students throughout Covid,” he said.

“I reached out to Luxon’s office this morning to discuss what he might be basing that opinion on and have yet to receive a response.”

Couillault wanted to see a bi-partisan approach to New Zealand’s education strategy and said everyone would need to work together.

“Using education as a point of conflict helps no-one.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti is launching the Government's new nationwide school attendance campaign.

South Auckland principal Stan Tiatia​ said school communities had been working incredibly hard to get children back into classrooms.

“We need to acknowledge the progress made by schools in a very short amount of time. Three years of disruption and now we are in our second term of school with no lockdown.

“We have gone from 50% to 60% attendance to 80%, 90%. That is a lot of progress in 20 weeks,” he said.

Tiatia said communities like South Auckland had been hit hard over the past few years and were now feeling forgotten.

“South Auckland was vilified when Covid hit. They took all this trauma,” he said.

“Now we are putting the pressure back on them, saying we won’t provide quality health or homes or food security but still get your children to school.

“I can’t understand how to improve the situation for our community if we turn and blame them for it,” he said.

Luxon said he would “make no apologies” for his comments.

“We are not getting outcomes here in New Zealand. That is the Government’s responsibility, it is the schools' responsibility, and it is primarily a parental responsibility to show up and get your kids to school.

“We have got to stop the excuses culture,” he said.

Tinetti said she had accepted that attendance was a major problem in schools but its causes were complex.

“We have lost focus over the past couple of decades around the importance of schools, and that is one of the key reasons why the attendance and engagement strategy was launched in June.”